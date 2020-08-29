Tyler Walker sends heartwarming Nottingham Forest message as departure is confirmed

Nottingham Forest have recently announced that Tyler Walker has left the club to join Coventry City on a permanent deal.

Walker made 45 appearances for the Forest first-team, and spent a number of seasons out on loan away from The City Ground over the years.

The 23-year-old scored one goal for the first-team last term, but struggled for consistent game time with Sabri Lamouchi’s side, with Lewis Grabban often starting ahead of him. He also scored 16 goals for Lincoln City in the first-half of the 2019/20 season in League One.

Walker had been with the club for a number of years, after breaking through from the club’s academy teams recently, but he has made the bold call in moving to Coventry City ahead of the new league season.

The Sky Blues will be preparing for life back in the Championship, after they won promotion from League One last season, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to conclude the standings on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Walker took to Twitter to send the Nottingham Forest supporters a heartwarming message after his permanent move to Coventry City was confirmed.

Walker’s message to the City Ground faithful is certain to go down well with the club’s supporters, as he wished the club well in the future, before also highlighting his goal against Leeds United as his best memory with the Reds.

The youngster could be in line to make his competitive debut for Mark Robins’ side in the EFL Cup, when Coventry take on MK Dons on the 5th September.

It’s set to be a testing league campaign ahead for the Sky Blues though, but the club have already made a number of signings as they look to retain their status in the Championship next term.

The Verdict:

I’m surprised to see the move was a permanent one.

Walker is still on 23, and I thought he would have been more than good enough to challenge Lewis Grabban for his starting spot next season at the City Ground.

But Forest need to act swiftly in replacing him though, as they’re now light of options in attack heading towards their season opener against QPR.