Tyler Roberts to QPR: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Queens Park Rangers are under new management with Michael Beale preparing for his first season as the main man.

Whilst the former Aston Villa assistant will back himself to be able to improve the current squad due to his coaching ability, it’s also clear that new faces are needed.

And, it has been reported that the R’s are in a transfer battle with several Championship sides to land Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts on loan.

The forward has struggled for regular game time since the Whites were promoted and Jesse Marsch is seeking to add new attacking options in the window.

Here we assess a potential move for Roberts to QPR…

Is it a good potential move?

Yes, this appears as though it’s one that suits all parties.

Roberts hasn’t always been a fans favourite at Elland Road and at 23, he needs to move away and to establish himself as an important figure elsewhere.

That could happen at QPR, whilst he will provide Beale with an attacking option that has pace, energy and the potential to be a good Championship player.

Would he start?

This is a tough one to say right now as we need to know more about Beale and the way he’s going to operate moving forward.

However, what you can say is that Roberts has done well at this level in the past and crucially he is able to play in different attacking roles.

Whether off the striker, as the main man up top or even as an option out wide, Roberts is capable in various roles and that will increase his chances of getting into the QPR XI if he joins.

What does he offer?

As well as that attacking versatility, Roberts is a decent size and has pace, so the physicality and athleticism he has is always a good start.

The fact he played for Marcelo Bielsa gives an insight into the way he plays, with the Welsh international good at pressing from the front.

Technically, there are aspects of his game that can be improved but he does have ability and it’s now about delivering on a consistent basis.