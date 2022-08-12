Tyler Roberts starts: The predicted QPR XI to face Sunderland on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping to make a fast start once more this weekend as they travel to Wearside to take on Sunderland.

Three goals in the opening 38 minutes proved to be crucial for the west London outfit last weekend as they just about managed to get over the line against Middlesbrough, though they won’t have the home advantage at their disposal tomorrow afternoon.

Still, they will be optimistic going into this tie after managing to claim three points against a Boro side that look likely to be competing at the right end of the table this term, despite a slow start.

Tomorrow’s hosts will also be optimistic about their chances though after taking four points from their opening two matches – and will be hoping Ellis Simms can make a real impact again following his brace at Bristol City last weekend.

They also have the lively Ross Stewart at their disposal and will be hoping this attacking firepower will be enough to get them over the line against a side that looked set to seal a top-six finish for much of last term.

Taking a closer look at Michael Beale’s side, we have predicted the starting 11 he will pick with the ex-Aston Villa coach being forced to contend with several injuries already.

It was difficult to judge whether to operate with a back three or four – but the latter may be more beneficial with the R’s lack of options in central defence.

Conor Masterson may be available from the bench – but Jake Clarke-Salter’s absence makes it difficult to adopt a back three at this stage and with that – Jimmy Dunne and Rob Dickie retain their starting spots with Seny Dieng in goal.

With Kenneth Paal out, Niko Hamalainen is the orthodox alternative in this area despite concerns regarding his suitability as a starter and Osman Kakay is the most suitable option on the right regardless of whether Ethan Laird is registered in time to play, with the latter probably needing time to settle in and get fully up to speed.

In the middle of the park, Stefan Johansen and Sam Field retain their partnership with a 4-2-3-1 system in operation – and Beale will be glad to have both available to provide some stability in midfield.

With Luke Amos, Taylor Richards both unavailable though and Chris Willock potentially missing out, they only have a limited number of options to pick from in the three behind Lyndon Dykes, though Ilias Chair is in line to start once more after seemingly coming away from the Charlton match unscathed.

Tyler Roberts will also be buzzing after scoring his first goal for the club since joining on loan from Leeds United – and deserves a chance to shine from the start at the Stadium of Light.

And it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Beale give Olamide Shodipo another chance to shine ahead of Albert Adomah who started in midweek and may benefit from coming off the bench this weekend.

Roberts could potentially play up front with Dykes but it would be difficult to see Beale going with a 4-4-2 formation instead of having five bodies in midfield, with the latter more than capable of playing up top on his own.