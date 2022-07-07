Tyler Roberts shares message with QPR supporters after sealing loan switch from Leeds

Tyler Roberts has taken to Instagram to share a message with Queens Park Rangers’ supporters after sealing a temporary move to Loftus Road.

As confirmed by QPR’s official website, the Wales international has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Leeds United.

With the R’s set to face Blackburn Rovers on July 30th, Roberts will be hoping to make his competitive debut in this particular fixture.

QPR have managed to secure the services of three players ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

As well as swooping for Roberts, the R’s have signed Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter on permanent deals this summer.

Roberts was limited to 23 appearances in the top-flight last season as he missed a considerable chunk of action due to a thigh injury.

The 23-year-old watched on from the substitutes bench on the final day of the previous term as Leeds avoided relegation by defeating Brentford.

Having experienced a disappointing end to the 2021/22 season, QPR will be determined to make a positive start to life under the guidance of their new manager Michael Beale.

After the R’s announced his arrival, Roberts admitted on Instagram that he is ready to help the club launch a push for success.

Roberts posted: “@officialqpr family, thank you for welcoming me with the positive energy.

“Ready to push for a successful season.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by QPR if Beale is able to get the best out of Roberts.

Capable of playing as a striker, a winger and as an attacking midfielder, Roberts will bring some versatility to the R’s squad which could prove to be useful this season.

In terms of his overall record in the Championship, the former West Bromwich Albion man has provided a respectable total of 14 direct goal contributions in the 51 games that he has featured in at this level.

By regularly adding to this total in the coming months, Roberts could establish himself as a key player for a QPR outfit who will be aiming to challenge for a top-six finish in the second-tier.