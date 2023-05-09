Tyler Roberts has issued QPR supporters a farewell message following the end of the Championship season.

Roberts has spent the season on loan at Loftus Road and is now set to return to Leeds United.

The Welshman was a key figure for QPR during the first half of this campaign, but he struggled for game time following the departure of Michael Beale.

The forward made 18 league appearances for the London club, contributing four goals in the process.

Does Tyler Roberts have a future at QPR?

Roberts thanked QPR supporters for the love they have shown him during his time at the club, even if things didn’t quite work out as well as many hoped.

After a disappointing campaign, the Hoops finished 20th in the table, only surviving relegation by six points.

The 24-year-old’s final goals for QPR came together as a brace in a 2-2 draw with Reading in January.

He has bid farewell to the club and has wished them a brighter future following a tough year.

“Thank you,” wrote Roberts, via Instagram.

“Although our time together did not work out the way both sides wanted and we went through a lot of lows this season.

“I want to thank you for the love and support shown throughout.

“I always worked as hard as possible to be fit and helping the team out.

“We still had some great memories together that will stay with me!

“I wish the club nothing but success in the future.”

Roberts will now return to Elland Road, where Leeds are continuing to fight for their survival in the Premier League.

QPR will now be planning for the summer transfer window, as Gareth Ainsworth’s side looks to improve the first team squad ahead of what they hope will be a more positive campaign.

Can QPR fight for promotion next season?

The first half of the season was much more promising for QPR under Beale.

The team was competing in the top six and looked like competing for a top two spot.

But everything started going downhill before the World Cup and Beale’s exit for Rangers only compounded the situation.

Ainsworth will need a good summer to start turning things around for next season.

Performances improved in recent weeks so perhaps that is a sign that next year will be more promising for QPR as the team adapts to the 49-year-old’s style of play.