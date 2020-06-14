Tyler Roberts issues himself a nickname after recent Leeds United footage

Leeds United will be hoping they can hold their nerve in the race for promotion into the Premier League heading into the final nine matches of this year’s campaign.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with competitive action set to return on the weekend of the 20th June.

Previous off-the-field events had brought an abrupt halt to fixtures in the EFL, but Championship clubs have since returned to training ahead of the season resumption.

One player that will be eager to prove a point in the final nine matches of the season is Tyler Roberts, with the Welshman struggling for consistent game time in this year’s campaign.

Roberts has made 14 appearances in total for Leeds this term, although the majority of those have come from the substitutes bench.

The forward has recently been captured scoring from a narrow angle behind the goal in one of Leeds’ training sessions.

Roberts took to Twitter to react to the footage of him scoring from behind the goal during training, and nicknamed himself ‘Mr Whippy’.

Leeds are set to return to competitive action on Sunday 21st June, when they take on play-off chasing Cardiff City, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The Verdict:

I hope he’s given an opportunity for Leeds in the near future.

Roberts has really impressed me when he’s been involved, but it’s understandable that he’s not currently in the starting XI in Bielsa’s squad.

But he’s already shown that he’s a reliable member of the Leeds squad to call upon when needed,