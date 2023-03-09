Tyler Roberts development emerges as QPR and Leeds United transfer agreement continues to stall

Queens Park Rangers loanee, Tyler Roberts, has reportedly returned to Leeds United after another injury setback.

Roberts has struggled for fitness since arriving from Elland Road in the summer and has made only 18 appearances in the Championship this season.

The Wales international has missed the last six fixtures with a calf injury, with the forward detailing a further setback on his Instagram story earlier in the week.

It has since emerged in a report from West London Sport that Roberts has returned to Leeds amid this latest injury issue.

The R’s are under new management in the form of Ainsworth and have 11 fixtures of the Championship season remaining. What role Roberts can play in those games remains to be seen, with a reported return to Leeds seemingly casting any involvement into major doubt.

As quoted by the club’s media, Ainsworth has confirmed the news regarding Roberts: “Tyler is currently back at Leeds and we’re all hoping he can get his career back on track.

“Hopefully that’ll be this season – but it’d be towards the end rather than anytime soon.”

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

Roberts has scored three Championship goals for QPR this season, including a brace in the 2-2 draw with Reading FC in mid-January.

He’s also scored in the EFL Cup against Charlton Athletic, yet his tally for QPR stands at only four goals in 20 appearances in all competitions, with his impact really limited.

QPR are 20th in the Championship table on 39 points, seven ahead of the relegation zone. Ainsworth is their third permanent manager of the season following the departures of Mick Beale and Neil Critchley.

The Verdict

First of all it’s probably worth pointing out that the main person to feel sorry for here is Roberts. He’s struggled with injuries right through his career and this season has been no different. It’s tough on him and fingers crossed he can get fit again soon.

However, it’s just another sorry situation in QPR’s current plight.

Roberts should’ve been a great signing for them, but he’s struggled for fitness and it’s a deal that hasn’t really worked. That’s something that’s not been lost on the supporters.

Thoughts? Let us know!