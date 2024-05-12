Highlights Roberts' career has been plagued by injury and inconsistent playing time.

Birmingham's managerial changes have affected Roberts' development, as did his time at Leeds.

Despite struggling in the past, Roberts has the potential to excel in League One if given stability.

Tyler Roberts departed Leeds United last summer, making a switch to Birmingham City on a permanent deal following a loan spell with QPR the season prior.

Given the forward only had a year left on his contract when he returned to West Yorkshire last summer, there was little sell-on value remaining unless the club had decided to play him to contribute regularly and bump up his valuation after relegation from the top-flight.

He left the club, joining a project where things looked promising last summer for Birmingham. Roberts arrived from Leeds and was joined by Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, Siriki Dembélé, Dion Sanderson, Keshi Anderson, and Lee Buchanan among others who made the squad far younger overall.

The Blues under new ownership have certainly shown ambition and the first shoots of a potential start of an exciting new dawn had begun to spring last year, but relegation has undone some of the good work in the summer, with managerial appointments a particular issue.

Tyler Roberts' struggles

Not only were decisions on and off the pitch frustrating for Blues fans, but also Roberts' injury woes, as he was eager to put those behind him at Elland Road and get a season of regular minutes under his belt at a new permanent home.

After a disappointing spell on loan at QPR that was ended prematurely, again - due to injuries, Roberts joined Birmingham in the summer for an undisclosed transfer fee from Leeds.

A divisive figure during his time at Elland Road, the 25-year-old had taken the step back down to the Championship last year in the hope of more regular game time. The young forward was often found playing in a less familiar midfield role, but at QPR he had hoped to play more regularly in his natural position in the forward line.

He ended up playing a total of 108 games for Leeds, scoring nine and assisting a further 10 in the process, whilst his struggles with QPR last season were the same, featuring 20 times and notching just four goals.

His form with Birmingham has suffered in the same way, due to a lack of regular game time to build a run of games back-to-back in order to gain momentum, contributing to just one goal with a wonderful assist at the back end of the season against Coventry City.

That showed a flash of what he is capable of, as he has the ability to constantly threaten with decent pace and his direct running style, and he also gets into good areas for whatever side he's been at, including with Leeds, without always having consistent cutting edge in front of goal.

He has been used as a striker, secondary-striker, winger, and attacking-midfielder so far in his career, but the goal against Coventry showcased the technical qualities he possesses, as well as the creative side to his skillset, which Birmingham will hope can be a regular occurrence in the third tier.

The 2024/25 season and how it looks for Roberts

The Welshman is currently being used sparingly due to those injury issues, but he could get more of a run in the side, especially due to dropping a division. However, it's unclear how Birmingham's attacking options will look next term, and competition for places should still remain fierce, with Blues expected to be among the early favourites for promotion.

Roberts favours playing in a way which allows him to carry the ball centrally or move out of tight spaces at speed, with his large frame and quick feet particularly apparent; but recent managers have played more directly and look to get bodies around the box to feed off knock-downs.

Not playing has diminished his valuation, and restricted his growth and development as well, but so has the lack of a coach which suits him in the second tier, with both Blues and QPR. While he was once viewed as a fantastic young talent in English football, Roberts' development has been stunted since signing for Leeds in 2018. He once cost a reported £4 million, highlighting how highly thought of he was.

Birmingham may have made a mistake handing him a four-year-deal in the summer, with the Blues themselves not in the best shape after appointing their third manager of the season back in January in the form of Tony Mowbray, with Roberts then having his fifth manager in Gary Rowett, too.

However, some stability next season will help him to get back on track in a league that he should also be far too good for, once he is up to his very best. The Welshman may be happier in less of the limelight in the third tier, and also with the chance to work on his fitness and try to get back to enjoying his football this summer.

League One could be a good place for him to get back to his best again, which is something Leeds will be hoping for as well. The jury is still out, but the Whites have a vested interest in Birmingham and Roberts succeeding.

The initial €430k (£370.5k) fee could rise to €650k (£560k) with add-ons, per Transfermarkt estimations. It's unclear what those performance-related add-ons are specifically, but if Roberts can help Blues succeed, then it could bring Leeds an extra payday as well.