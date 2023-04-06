Queens Park Rangers could welcome Tyler Roberts back into action between now and the end of the season, with the Leeds United loanee returning to the club after a brief spell back at Elland Road for treatment on an injury.

Roberts' loan with QPR this season has been plagued by injuries, which have limited him to just 20 appearances in all competitions.

The last of those outings came against Hull City on January 28th, with Roberts absent with a calf injury. After further setbacks, he headed back to Leeds in early March for treatment on his injury.

At the time, as quoted by QPR club’s media, Gareth Ainsworth confirmed the news regarding Roberts: "Tyler is currently back at Leeds and we’re all hoping he can get his career back on track.

"Hopefully that’ll be this season - but it’d be towards the end rather than anytime soon."

What's the latest with Tyler Roberts' injury?

West London Sport are now confirming that Roberts is back with the R's.

The 24-year-old is said to be taking part in light training with Ainsworth's squad and "might play before the end of the campaign". Despite that, though, it is "currently unclear when Roberts might be available" for the R's.

Roberts has scored four goals in the 20 appearances he's managed for QPR, with a brace in January's 2-2 draw at Reading FC the standout moment of an underwhelming loan so far.

Will Roberts' potential return boost QPR?

Whilst Roberts hasn't had the desired impact at QPR so far this season, Ainsworth will probably be glad of a talented forward's availability at some point between now and the end of the season.

QPR have drifted into a relegation battle in the Championship. That's not completely Ainsworth's fault, though, with Neil Critchley's disastrous spell in-charge leading them to Ainsworth's door.

Currently, the R's are 18th in the Championship table and three points ahead of Huddersfield Town, who occupy the final spot in the bottom-three.

Roberts, then, could offer them a different dimension in attack.

Who do QPR face over Easter?

QPR host Preston North End at Loftus Road on Good Friday, before travelling to The Hawthorns to face Roberts' former side, West Brom, on Easter Monday.

The R's are then on their travels for two of the final five fixtures of the season: Burnley and Stoke City. They also host Coventry City, Norwich City and Bristol City at W12.