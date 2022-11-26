Tyler Roberts = 5/10: Rating all of QPR’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

QPR have had a productive season so far in the Championship as they sit in seventh, level on points with Millwall in sixth.

This comes after a major transition in the summer as Mark Warburton left Loftus Road after three years in charge before Michael Beale was given the reigns.

However, there has been murmurings of a move elsewhere after Wolves failed in their attempts to lure him to the hot seat at Molineux with Rangers now trying to do the same.

Whether he stays at the club for the foreseeable remains unknown, but the squad QPR have is certainly good enough to mount a promotion push.

Here, we assess how their summer signings have fared so far this season.

Kenneth Paal – 9

The left back has been one of the best in the league, if not the best. His marauding displays up the left flank have been balanced with solid outings and has been a key part in the success QPR have had this season.

He was an astute signing on a free transfer and if his performances continue, his value will continue to rise.

Ethan Laird – 7.5

On the other flank, Laird has also had a positive season after arriving on loan from Manchester United in the summer.

Not quite as consistent or effective as Paal, but the balance between the two and the importance Beale’s system has in it’s wing-backs is huge. Both Laird and Paal provide much needed width and the two, should they continue to perform as consistently as they have will no doubt be contenders for team of the season.

Jake Clarke-Salter – 7

Clarke-Salter has performed well when he’s played but those games have been fewer and far between.

Injuries have restricted the 25-year-old to just ten appearances this season, but his performances have been consistent when chosen to play. He brings balance and composure to a backline and like Paal, was a huge coup for the club.

Tyler Roberts – 5

Much was expected of the Leeds loanee when he arrived in West London but he’s so far disappointed.

In his 12 games so far this season, the Welsh international has scored just once while failing to assist in a very creative frontline.

Whether he stays at Loftus Road past January remains unknown, but he will certainly have to up his performances if he’s to justify a permanent move to Loftus Road.

Leon Balogun – 8

QPR’s business in the summer was superb. To pick up Paal, Clarke-Salter and Balogun on free transfers is incredibly savvy.

Balogun was perhaps brought in to add depth and experience but has needed to be called upon several times this season due to injury. His performances have been consistent and his WhoScored rating of 6.93 is the fourth highest in the QPR team.

Taylor Richards – 4

Richards has struggled to make an impact in a QPR shirt since arriving on loan from Brighton.

He’s made just one start, and seven appearances in total for the R’s and could potentially head back to Brighton in January, freeing up space for another loanee in the squad.

Tim Iroegbunam – 6

The Aston Villa loanee has been a useful squad addition for Beale’s side this season and has made 13 appearances, which include ten starts.

Whilst yet to register a goal or an assist, the loanee has provided some much needed depth in the midfield derpartment and will like improve as the season progresses.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner – Too soon to tell

The 21-year-old only arrived at the club in early November, deeming it too soon to tell what sort of impact he will make at the club.