Queens Park Rangers have had a turbulent season, but they have ultimately secured their status as a Championship club.

After backing Michael Beale in the summer to bring in his own players, all connected to the club were gutted when the boss decided to leave for Rangers, particularly as the side were doing well at the time.

Of course, as fans know, things went downhill quickly after that, with Neil Critchley struggling, and Gareth Ainsworth failed to make the instant impact he would’ve wanted, even if he crucially kept the team in the division.

Now, another big summer awaits, and QPR will hope to have a better record in the market than they did last time out. Here we rate the signings that have been made this season…

Jake Clarke-Salter - 5

The defender arrived with a good reputation, but the reality is that he hasn’t made the impact he would’ve wanted. Admittedly, injuries haven’t helped, but even during his time on the pitch, Clarke-Salter hasn’t hit the levels expected.

The one positive is that he is 25, so he has his peak years coming up, and he can turn this around after agreeing a four-year contract last summer.

Leon Balogun - 4

Another centre-back, the ex-Rangers man linked up with Beale again, but it’s a move that didn’t go to plan. Like Clarke-Salter, injuries have restricted the number of games Balogun could play, but he didn’t do enough on the pitch either.

Kenneth Paal - 8

One of the success stories of the season, Paal joined on a free and has turned out to be a shrewd bit of business. He is sound defensively, loves getting forward and has quality on the ball. He has been a standout performer and could be key for the R’s in the years to come.

Ethan Laird - 7

There was a lot of excitement when the Man United youngster joined on loan, and he has struggled for consistency for various reasons. However, on the whole, he has had a strong season and has done well in the blue-and-white hoops.

Tim Iroegbunam - 8

Another loanee, Beale used his connections at Aston Villa to bring the England youth international in, and it’s a move that has benefited all parties. Iroegbunam has been all-action in midfield, and has featured regularly for the R’s, so he will be delighted at how this season has gone for him.

Taylor Richards - 5

It’s following a bit of a theme here, but Richards was another who struggled with injury issues this season, which has meant he has made just 15 appearances, many from the bench. Therefore, he has to score low on this, and he will be so frustrated he hasn’t managed to kick-on.

Jamal Lowe - 6

A January addition, Lowe has scored three goals and registered two assists in 19 games. That’s a decent return, even if it’s nothing spectacular, and that sums up how things have been for Lowe. He’s done okay, and has certainly helped to keep the side up, but he hasn’t hit the heights some may have thought he was capable of.

Tyler Roberts - 4

Yet another that has had terrible luck with injury. Roberts joined on loan from Leeds and there was a lot of excitement given the fact he had helped the Whites to promotion. But, three goals in just 18 appearances means he has not delivered what QPR expected.

Chris Martin - 7

The big striker was only brought in a few months ago on a free transfer, and he was one last roll of the dice for the R’s as they struggled. But, it’s a gamble that has paid off. Martin has found the net four times, including crucial goals against West Brom and Burnley, and has emerged as a real leader in the dressing room.