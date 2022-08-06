Tyler Morton reveals key reasons for Blackburn Rovers switch from Liverpool

Tyler Morton has claimed Liverpool’s relationship with Blackburn Rovers played a key role in his move to the Championship club.

The 19-year-old completed his switch to Ewood Park earlier this week on a season-long loan from this year’s FA Cup winners.

He becomes the third player to arrive at Blackburn in recent seasons, with Harvey Elliott and Leighton Clarkson also being sent out on loan there.

Elliott excelled for the team and earned his place in Jurgen Klopp’s side upon his return to Anfield, but Clarkson struggled for game time and was recalled midway through last season.

The midfielder is optimistic that this loan move could have a similar impact on his career as it did for Elliott.

He has highlighted the style of play that Jon Dahl Tomasson is looking to implement at his new club as another reason why he is confident this is the right next step in his career.

“I had my eyes set on this move because it’s a top team and a top league.” said Morton, via Lancashire Telegraph.

“I experienced a lot last season playing in different competitions, but this is a completely different challenge.

“It’s massive for me, and that’s why I chose this club.

“(Liverpool) know Blackburn is a top quality club and full of top quality players.

“They understood this was a good move for me.

“The gaffer’s way of playing it really suits me, I’m a high energetic player and I like to get on the ball and he really likes to play.

“It kind of fitted me perfectly and hopefully I can show that.”

Morton is under no illusions that he is guaranteed game-time under Tomasson.

The Verdict

Morton is another highly rated academy prospect to arrive at Ewood Park, which has given Blackburn some mixed results in the past.

Elliott was excellent and set a high bar for Morton to live up to.

But if he can match that similar level then he stands a good chance of proving to Klopp that he can make it at Liverpool.

This will be a great experience for Morton, who needs to start playing senior level football on a consistent basis to continue developing.

The link could be highly profitable in Rovers’ strive to return to the Premier League in years to come if they can make a success of Morton’s spell.