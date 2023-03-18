Blackburn Rovers midfielder Tyler Morton has revealed the club want to beat Sheffield United and reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the fans.

Rovers are set to face their fellow Championship counterparts in the last eight of the competition on Sunday, and with the tie set to take place at Bramall Lane, Rovers will be relying on their travelling support to make plenty of noise.

That should not be a problem, though, given that 6,000 fans are set to fill the away end - an incredible effort.

Speaking ahead of the match, Morton revealed that those levels of support are a big motivating factor for the side in wanting to take the win on Sunday.

“I’ve seen we’ve sold out the away end and we’re all really looking forward to it,” Morton told Blackburn Rovers club media.

“We want to do it for the fans and we’ll take any win for them.

“The fans will be so excited for the game and I know just how passionate our supporters are when it comes to Blackburn Rovers. Everything we do is for them and I hope we can get the win for them and take them to Wembley.

“It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere, it’s going to be bouncing because the fans know we’re close to something special.

“Thinking back to Leicester, against a Premier League side, that was one of our toughest tests of the season.

“We’ve spoken about that game, and we remember how our fans produced an unbelievable atmosphere there as well.”

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers is scheduled for Sunday 19th March.

Kick-off at Bramall Lane is scheduled for 12 noon UK time.

The Verdict

This should be a cracking tie on Sunday afternoon.

Not only is it going to be competitive, but the atmosphere at Bramall Lane should be fantastic.

We know that the Sheffield United fans love to make noise and with 6,000 Blackburn fans set to be in the away end, they will no doubt make themselves heard, too.

With their support clearly a big motivating factor for Tyler Morton and the Blackburn Rovers players, it looks set to be a rocking away end come kick-off tomorrow afternoon.