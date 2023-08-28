Hull City are looking to add to their impressive summer transfer window, as interest in Tyler Morton has been registered.

The 20-year-old spent the entirety of last season on loan at fellow Championship outfit, Blackburn Rovers, and only missed six league outings. He failed to find the net, which is not too concerning for a player of his type, but registered two assists. Morton also completed 82% of his passes in blue and white, whilst creating more than one chance per 90 minutes.

The England under-21 international came through the ranks at Liverpool, and has made nine senior appearances. His competitive Reds' debut saw the youngster introduced from the bench in September 2021, as Jurgen Klopp's men faced Norwich City in the EFL Cup.

He then did not have to wait very long until playing his maiden game in both the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League. Morton was given minutes in both competitions in November of the same year.

The holding midfielder has not been included in any of Liverpool's matchday squads so far this season, making a loan move away from Merseyside look the most likely option.

Hull City among clubs keen on Tyler Morton

Hull City are one of numerous Championship clubs looking to secure Morton's services before the transfer window closes on Friday, according to Hull Live.

If completed, a deal for Liverpool youngster, Morton, would be the seventh finalised by Liam Rosenior's side. They have already introduced six new faces to the MKM Stadium, with Jason Lokilo, Aaron Connolly, Xavier Simons, Liam Delap, Ruben Vinagre and Scott Twine all making the switch to East Yorkshire.

Many have tipped the Tigers as potential dark horses, due to their shrewd transfer business, and their recent form has shown exactly why this praise is justified.

After an unbeaten pre-season, City were narrowly beaten at Carrow Road, thanks to a 97th minute Adam Idah strike. Since then, a rout of Sheffield Wednesday, a draw against Bristol City, and victory at Ewood Park have lifted spirits significantly.

The capture of Morton would be the latest in a long list of things to be excited about as a Hull fan.

Would Tyler Morton be a good signing for Hull City?

It is not very common to see prospects rise through the ranks at Liverpool and subsequently break into the first team, and Morton has done just that. Whilst his nine senior appearances do not exactly represent a significant contribution, the 20-year-old would still be likely to thrive upon taking another Championship opportunity.

His time in Lancashire will have taught Morton exactly what is required to compete at the top level on a consistent basis, so now that he has become accustomed to proceedings, it is time for him to dominate.

He is sure to face healthy competition for a starting spot, as Hull already have Simons, Jean Michael Seri and Regan Slater, but minutes will come throughout the relentless second tier season, and Morton will be given frequent opportunities to improve his game, and write his name into Tigers' folklore.