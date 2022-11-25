Tyler Morton = 9/10: Rating all of Blackburn Rovers’ summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

Blackburn Rovers have had a positive start to life under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

The Dane arrived as the latest managerial appointment at Ewood Park last summer.

He has overseen a solid first portion of the campaign, before the World Cup break, with his side currently 3rd in the Championship table.

Here we take a look at his summer signings and rate how each one has done since joining the club…

Dominic Hyam – 7

The defender signed for Blackburn from Coventry City during the summer window and has cemented himself as a key player in the team.

Blackburn have looked solid defensively, conceding 22 goals from 21 games.

But the team’s inconsistency in results has come down to defensive lapses that have proved costly, so Hyam has proved a capable replacement for Darragh Lenihan but there is still room for improvement.

Callum Brittain – 6

Brittain came with a lot of expectation having performed well for Barnsley in previous seasons.

But he has yet to fully adapt to his new surroundings and has yet to live up to the same standards he set for the Tykes.

While there is little to doubt he will go on to have a big impact with the club, there is still more for him to show this season to earn a better rating.

Sammie Szmodics – 8

The 27-year old arrived from the recently relegated Peterborough United and has proven a very solid addition to the team.

His goals have helped the team’s promotion push so far this season, including bagging the winner in the 1-0 victory over Hull City.

If he can continue on this level of performance in the second half of the campaign, then he will have proven a very shrewd addition to the team.

Tyler Morton – 9

Morton has arrived on loan from Liverpool and has immediately shown his quality.

The midfielder has been a classy operator and plays like a much more experienced player than he really is.

There is little to doubt that he could yet prove to be quite an asset for his parent club in the future, given his level of performance for Blackburn so far.

Clinton Mola – 2

Mola has yet to really make an impact for the side, having only played three league games so far this season.

The club has an option to make his loan move permanent, but on the basis of his time so far it is unlikely that this will materialise.

George Hirst – 3

Hirst is another player who has arrived on loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

However, it is not to be advised, as the forward has yet to score for the team and has only earned limited chances in the side.