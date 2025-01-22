Carlton Palmer has had his say on Tyler Goodrham’s future, with the pundit claiming that a move to Sunderland could be the best move for the 21-year-old.

The Oxford United man is said to be the subject of plenty of Championship interest this winter, having impressed for the U’s in their promotion from League One, before making the seamless transition into the second tier.

Those performance have alerted the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland, Swansea City and Coventry City this month, with Football Insider claiming the quartet are all monitoring the 21-year-old’s progress at the Kassam Stadium.

While no bids are said to have been tabled for the starlet as yet, Palmer is in no two minds that the Black Cats would be the top destination for the player if he were to leave for pastures new, with the Wearsiders’ approach to younger players working in their favour in the battle for the playmaker’s signature.

Tyler Goodrham attracts Championship interest after Championship form

With a number of Championship sides chasing Goodrham of late, Oxford will have some major decisions to make between now and the February 3 transfer deadline, with the Irishman being key to a lot that the club do well as an attacking force this season.

Six goal contributions only paint half the picture, with the young star’s energy and dynamism on either flank proving just what a talent United have on their hands, with the interest coming his way no surprise.

With over 100 league appearances for the Championship new boys, the attacking midfielder has become crucial to the forward impetus at the club, although Palmer believes the attention of clubs higher up the football pyramid could start to turn his head.

He said: “Oxford star Tyler Goodrham is attracting a lot of attention from the likes of Leeds United, Coventry City, Sunderland and Swansea.

“All of these clubs are keeping an eye on the attacking midfield player, who is only 21, and regarded as one of the best young talents in the English Football League.

“He has been impressive at Oxford over the last couple of seasons, hence the interest from these clubs, and the Republic of Ireland International has been a key player for Oxford this season.

“He has made 28 appearances and contributed seven goals and assists across all competitions. He has been very influential for Oxford since breaking through the academy and into the first-team.

Tyler Goodrham's career stats as per FotMob, as of January 21 Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2019- Oxford United 123 18 10 2021 Hayes & Yeading United (loan) 3 1 0 2021-2022 Slough Town (loan) 17 3 0

“He enjoyed a breakout campaign when Oxford got promoted from League One, making 57 appearances, scoring ten goals and providing five assists this season.

“Goodrham has carried on with his impressive form in the Championship, which is catching the eye of all the top clubs, and a move to a team pushing for promotion may be too tempting for him.”

Carlton Palmer makes Tyler Goodrham prediction as Leeds United, Sunderland lurk

Whether Goodrham’s future is decided in the current transfer window remains to be seen, but if he carries on his fine form upon his return from suspension, the interest is unlikely to go away.

While Swansea and Coventry are also said to be admirers, Palmer believes it is the promotion-chasing pair of Leeds and Sunderland that will be battling out for his signature when the time comes, with the north east side tipped to have the upper hand in any negotiations.

Palmer continued: “Gary Rowett’s side sit 15th in the Championship, six points clear of the relegation zone, but losing Goodrham would be a significant blow to their survival hopes.

“Having said that, the team have had to adjust to life without the midfielder after his appeal against a red card in the FA Cup clash against Exeter was rejected.

“It would be disappointing to lose the player, but he is a talented attacking midfield player. It is interesting, the way Leeds play, jumping forward, the way that Sunderland play, I would think that either of those two clubs would suit the way that he plays.

“Perhaps Sunderland, with the way that they play with the young players, might just be the best move for him and knowing the way that Sunderland do bring players in, develop them, and help them move on, Sunderland could be the best move for the player.”