Tyler Burey update emerges ahead of Millwall’s showdown with Sunderland

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has revealed that Tyler Burey is a doubt for this weekend’s clash with Sunderland due to illness.

The attacker did not feature for the Lions in their recent friendly with Brondby due to this aforementioned issue.

Burey is expected to link up with the senior squad on Thursday after recently training with the Under-23’s.

As a result of a lack of preparation, Burey will not start against Sunderland.

Tom Bradshaw could be tasked with leading the line at the Stadium of Light for Millwall as they aim to secure a positive result on their travels.

The Lions managed to head into the break for the start of the World Cup on a positive note by securing an impressive 4-2 victory over Preston North End.

By defeating Sunderland on Saturday, Rowett’s side will move up to fourth in the Championship standings.

Ahead of this upcoming showdown, Rowett has shared an update on Burey’s current situation.

Speaking to NewsAtDen about the attacker, the Millwall boss said: “We’ll try and tread carefully with him and hope that if he gets through that fine with no ill effects then he’ll be in on Thursday with the rest of the group ready to go, that’s the hope.

“With the week off, having missed almost two weeks having been ill for seven to ten days, to play him in a game after one day’s training is probably too much of a risk because games are just a little bit quicker.

“It’s a shame for him but we’ve got to make sure we make good decisions, I think that’s the best decision, to leave him tomorrow [today].

“He’ll train with the under-23’s, he’ll probably have Wednesday off and then he’ll be back in on Thursday ready to go with the rest of the group.

“Hopefully that should see him fit for selection at some point, but not to start on Saturday because he’s missed a lot of training.”

14 quiz questions about historic Millwall FC moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year did Millwall win the second tier title? 1984 1988 1992 1996

The Verdict

This is a blow for Millwall as they would have been hoping that Burey would be fully fit for this fixture.

Whereas there is still a possibility that the attacker could be named on the bench this weekend, Rowett may decide to wait until the club’s clash with Wigan Athletic to utilise him again.

When he is ready to feature again, Burey will need to improve his consistency as he has only managed to produce two direct goal contributions in the Championship during the current campaign.

By making strides in terms of his development over the course of the coming months, the 21-year-old could play a significant role in Millwall’s push for a play-off place.