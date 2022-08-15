Tyler Burey starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Swansea on Tuesday night

Millwall will be determined to back up their recent victory over Coventry City by securing a positive result in tomorrow’s clash with Swansea City.

The Lions produced an impressive comeback in last Saturday’s meeting with the Sky Blues as goals from Jake Cooper, George Honeyman and George Saville allowed the club to seal all three points at The Den.

Set to face a Swansea outfit who picked up their first league victory of the season at the weekend, Millwall know they will need to be at their best in order to have a chance of winning this match.

Having witnessed the club’s display against Coventry, it will be interesting to see whether Lions manager Gary Rowett opts to make a number of changes to his side on Tuesday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Millwall could line up at the Swansea.com Stadium…

When you consider that Rowett opted to utilise the 3-4-1-2 formation against Coventry, he may decide to stick with this system on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski will be aiming to claim his second clean-sheet of the season in this particular fixture.

Cooper will be accompanied in central defence by Murray Wallace and Charlie Cresswell.

Danny McNamara and Scott Malone meanwhile will feature in the wing-back positions for the Lions.

Whereas Billy Mitchell is expected to keep his place in the side, Jamie Shackleton could potentially make way for Saville who scored the winning goal for the Lions at the weekend.

Honeyman is expected to occupy a more advanced central role behind Benik Afobe and Tyler Burey.

Brought on as a replacement for Mason Bennett who suffered an injury during the opening stages of Saturday’s game with Coventry, Burey managed to show some signs of promise against Mark Robins’ side.

Whereas the forward was unable to find the back of the net at The Den, he did provide one key pass and complete four successful dribbles as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.69.

By producing another encouraging display against Swansea, Burey could boost his chances of retaining a place in the club’s starting eleven for the foreseeable future.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Millwall players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Millwall man Mark Beevers play for now? Cambridge United Doncaster Rovers Portsmouth Peterborough United