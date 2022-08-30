Tyler Burey starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Burnley tonight

Millwall have a chance to try and make a real statement of intent against Burnley tonight – and they’ll need to do so to try and climb up the league table.

The Lions are currently sat in 16th place in the Championship and have won two of their opening six games of the campaign so far this season. A loss for the club could see them drop into the bottom three though based on how other results go.

It won’t be easy against Burnley though. The Clarets have looked like one of the teams to beat in the division this year so far and are currently sixth themselves.

Here then, is how Millwall could lineup for the game against Vincent Kompany’s side.

There aren’t too many injury worries for Millwall, so any changes from Gary Rowett here might be purely tactical to try and draw a win out of his team.

The backline will likely stay the same even though they fell to defeat last time around, with Murray Wallace regularly impressing – he had the most passes of anyone against Reading in the last fixture – and Shaun Hutchinson doing likewise. It means that even though they were unable to keep a clean sheet, it should be unchanged.

Do you love Millwall? Try score over 85% on this quiz about some of their best ever players

1 of 24 In what year was Teddy Sheringham born? 1960 1962 1964 1966

Further forward, George Saville created more chances than anyone on the field in the last game with four and also had the most tackles with two. In a losing side that is no mean feat and he will most certainly get the nod again alongside Jamie Shackleton, who has looked solid since his move from Leeds United.

In attack, there could be a change. Benik Afobe will surely start considering he has already opened his goal tally this season and was the club’s top goalscorer in the last campaign. Instead of starting with Tom Bradshaw though, it might now be worth giving Tyler Burey a go, as boss Gary Rowett does think he is a talent and it could be a big season for the player.