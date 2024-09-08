Versatile forward Tyler Burey was once one of Millwall's most promising young talents, but he is now without a club at just 23-years-old, and should be considered on a free transfer by some lower-league EFL clubs to add to their attacking depth.

Burey came through the ranks at AFC Wimbledon and joined the Lions as an 18-year-old in 2019, then quickly became one of their most exciting youngsters while making fleeting appearances in the second-tier.

He largely impressed while at The Den, despite his young age, and was called upon a lot more than he would have expected due to injuries while playing in a largely unfamiliar centre-forward role, but he departed last summer to join Danish side Odense Boldklub.

His move abroad did not work out, and after a tough half-season loan spell back in England with Oxford United, he was let go from his OB contract in late August, and could now surely be a big help to a team in the EFL for the season ahead.

Tyler Burey showed glimpses of his ability at Millwall

Burey was not viewed as a first-team option upon his arrival at Millwall aged 18, and initially went into the Lions' under-23 set-up. Even so, he featured on the Championship bench just three months after joining and then made his debut for the club at the end of his first campaign in a late cameo against Huddersfield Town, so was clearly highly-rated to be breaking through so soon.

He made 15 appearances in the next campaign with his first start for the club coming in the third round of the FA Cup, and soon went out on loan to Hartlepool United for the new season. He bagged three goals in seven League Two games but saw his time at Victoria Park hampered by injuries.

He returned to The Den in the January window, with his first two Millwall goals soon coming in consecutive league games against QPR and Derby County just a month later. Around that time, reports emerged around Premier League side Brentford's interest in a potential summer move for Burey.

The striker was named as Millwall's Young Player of the Season for 2021/22, but failed to ever really build on his good form and made just eight starts from 26 appearances in his final season at the club, with his only goal being a last-minute winner against West Brom in October 2022.

Tyler Burey Millwall record Appearances 58 Starts 15 Goals 3 Assists 1 Stats as per Transfermarkt

He departed South London last summer after making just two appearances in the final 21 league games of the season, and joined Danish Superliga side Odense on a three-year deal, with Lions boss Gary Rowett calling the move "a really good opportunity for him to get his career back on track."

The last 12 months have not worked out for Burey

While Rowett's sentiment was shared by many that thought Burey might get a new lease of life in new surroundings abroad, his move to Denmark failed, and he found himself back in the EFL just four months after his move overseas.

The 23-year-old made just eight first-team appearances for OB as he struggled to adapt to a different league, and was even made to play in the reserves for three games in order to pick up his form.

Oxford offered him a route out in the January window as a result, after they had initially been linked with his services in the previous summer. He would though, feature just five times at the start of his spell with the League One promotion-chasing outfit, and so returned to Odense at the end of the season before his contract there was canceled just one year into a three-year deal last month.

It looked as if Burey was set for a return to the EFL prior to his Danish departure, with Fleetwood Town reportedly closing in on a move for his services in July, but nothing materialised, and he has since been made a free-agent.

Given his experience in multiple different leagues, and proof of his talents once being at Championship standard, it should not be too tough for Burey to find his next move in England soon.

He would certainly be useful to any League One outfit that is looking to push for promotion or consolidate in the division for this campaign. The striker will likely need an arm round his shoulder to get over his tough last year in the game, but if a manager can get him fit and firing, he could be a real asset with age definitely on his side.