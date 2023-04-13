Millwall manager Gary Rowett has confirmed that Tyler Burey and Mason Bennett will both be available for selection this weekend for the club's clash with Preston North End.

Burey has not featured for the Lions since January due to an issue with his hip.

Bennett meanwhile has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent months after sustaining ligament damage in his ankle during the club's clash with Sunderland.

The former Derby County man suffered a minor setback in his road to recovery earlier this month as he picked up a knock in an appearance for the club's Under-21 side.

While Burey has made 24 appearances for the Lions in all competitions this season, Bennett has been selected to feature on 16 occasions in the Championship by Rowett during the current term.

Millwall will be aiming to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Hull City when they host Preston at The Den on Saturday.

The Lions are currently only above the Lilywhites on goal difference in the Championship standings.

What has Millwall boss Gary Rowett said about Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey?

Ahead of the club's meeting with Preston, Rowett has issued an update on Bennett and Burey.

Speaking to the South London Press, Rowett said: "Mason is in a position now where he would be available.

"We felt before he wasn't quite ready minutes-wide and fitness-wise - but we think he is there now.

"He played 60 minutes (against Swansea U21s earlier this week) and showed a good level - the same with Tyler.

"Both Mason and Tyler come into the reckoning to make the squad."

Will Bennett and Burey be able to help Millwall reach the play-offs?

While neither Bennett nor Burey have been able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in terms of scoring goals in the Championship this season, they will both be determined to force their way into Millwall's side during the run-in.

Bennett has not managed to find the back of the net at this level since February 2022 while Burey's only league goal of the current term came during the club's meeting with West Bromwich Albion in October.

With a host of sides vying for a place in the play-offs, Millwall know that they will need to embark on a winning run in order to have a chance of extending their season past the 46 game-mark.

If Bennett, Burey and the other members of the club's squad step up to the plate in the coming weeks, it would not be at all surprising if the Lions secure a top-six finish.