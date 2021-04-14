Tyler Blackett makes claim about James Garner at Nottingham Forest next season as Man Utd future remains in limbo

Nottingham Forest defender Tyler Blackett has urged the Reds to try and make a move to secure James Garner on loan again for next season following his impressive recent performances.

Garner has been one of Nottingham Forest’s standout performers since arriving at the City Ground on loan from Manchester United in the winter window. The midfielder has earned a host of plaudits for his performances and he has managed to score three goals during his 15 appearances for Forest in the Championship so far, to prove his class after he struggled to break into Watford’s side.

Chris Hughton has remained tight-lipped over the chances of Garner returning to the City Ground again next season, but it has been reported that Manchester United are set to try and tie up a new deal for him and then send him out on another loan move in the summer. That is thought to have alerted a number of clubs to his potential situation.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Blackett has suggested that the Reds should look to bring Garner back in the summer if he continues with his current level of performances. He also believes that the midfielder has managed to already established himself as one of Forest’s best players.

He said: “Hopefully. I’m not sure what his plans are in his own mind or what the manager has planned for him.

“But we want the best players here. Jimmy is one of our best players now, and he’s showing that.

“If he continues, hopefully he’ll still be here.”

The verdict

Blackett’s message here will be echoed by most Nottingham Forest supporters who have been urging the Reds to re-sign the midfielder in the summer for a while now. The fact that he holds such high standing within the dressing room at the City Ground is testament to the ability he has and the way he has been performing consistently for them.

Signing Garner again next season would be a no-brainer for the Reds and it could massively help to get them challenging for promotion next term. It is just a question of whether the midfielder would view the City Ground as being the right place for him to continue his development.

One thing that could help the Reds is the fact that he has already struggled to make as big of an impact whilst on loan with Watford earlier in the campaign. That could mean that Hughton could connive him that he is already established with Forest and that he should return to get guaranteed regular game time next term.