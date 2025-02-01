Derby County's season has fizzled out quickly, and life needs to be brought back to Pride Park Stadium quickly to ensure that an instant return to League One does not happen.

The signings of Lars-Jorgen Salvesen and Matt Clarke have boosted the club, and their experience will be crucial in the coming months as the Rams look to battle against relegation.

However, it is clear that more faces are needed through the door ahead of Monday's deadline with Paul Warne's side in an incredibly poor run of form.

Football League World has taken a look at two players who Derby should make a move for before the January transfer window comes to an end.

Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence left Pride Park in the summer of 2022 after the club was relegated to League One, and he joined Scottish giants Rangers.

However, he has struggled since making the switch across the border, and he is now expected to move on before the window slams shut on Monday at 11pm, according to Darren Witcoop.

Burnley and Sheffield United have tracked the 31-year-old's situation over the course of this month, but his inconsistency and injury issues in the past make it difficult to see a side in the battle for automatic promotion to take a risk with a player like Lawrence.

However, for Derby, they are in desperate need of an attacking player who has the ability to change a game in a moment.

Lawrence has the opportunity to right some of the wrongs in his final season in DE24 if a deal is agreed, although the Rams would more than likely be looking for a loan deal to ease some of the burden in terms of wages.

Tom Lawrence Derby County Stats 2021/22 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 38 (37) Minutes Played 3229 Goals (Assists) 11 (5) xG 10.23 Shots (On Target) 101 (38) Pass Accuracy 82.7% Chances Created 52 Dribbles Completed 47 Touches (In Opposition Box) 1853 (110) Recoveries 130

Nevertheless, Warne needs a player who can feature just behind the striker, and with the former Ipswich Town man's experience, he could be an excellent choice to help in the battle for safety in the Championship.

Tyler Bindon

Reading's financial difficulties makes them incredibly vulnerable in the last few days of the transfer window and Derby need a new centre-back.

The uncertainty surrounding Eiran Cashin's future as well as a season-ending injury to Curtis Nelson make bringing a defender in a priority for Warne before the end of the January transfer window.

Tyler Bindon has been excellent for Reading since joining the club from LAFC in August 2023, and he has played all but 17 minutes in League One for the Royals in 2024/25.

At 20, he has plenty of potential, and he will only improve with game time in a higher division. The Rams do play with a three-player defence at times, and playing next to Clarke and Nat Phillips would only develop his career further.

Derby's defensive record has taken a hit in the last few weeks, and they must bring in a new centre-back to ensure that they do not lack cover for the rest of the season if Cashin departs.

It may take a little bit of money to get the New Zealander away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but the Rams may just have the funds needed if Brighton bring the East Midlands outfit's number six.