Tyler Adams is reportedly "keen to continue to play at the highest level" following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League.

Leeds are facing a return to the EFL after three years in the top-flight and are on the cusp of a major squad overhaul as well as looking for a new head coach and Director of Football. That's all whilst a takeover saga rumbles on.

Will Leeds keep Tyler Adams?

The Athletic have reported that there's an eagerness at Elland Road to retain Adams this summer despite relegation, with the USMNT captain impressing in his 24 Premier League appearances - he missed Leeds' final 12 games of the season with a hamstring injury as the campaign spiralled under Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

However, despite that desire to retain Adams, Football Insider report that Leeds are going to "find it hard to keep hold of midfielder Tyler Adams following relegation to the Championship". In addition to that, it's claimed that the 24-year-old "is keen to continue to play at the highest level".

Within the report it is stated that Bundesliga clubs are monitoring Adams, who has Premier League admirers as well.

The former RB Leipzig midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

How long does Tyler Adams have left on his contract at Leeds?

Crucially for Leeds, they've got Adams on a good deal.

The American signed a five-year deal with the club last summer and has four years remaining on that, running until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The Football Insider report states "the Whites will hold a degree of control with the 24-year-old’s long-term contract meaning it will take a big-money fee to prise him away from Elland Road".

Has Adams reacted to Leeds' relegation?

Despite not playing since March, Adams has been one of a handful of Leeds players to speak out following relegation from the Premier League.

Taking to Twitter, he's said: "It's not just been a tough few days reflecting on what happened, it's been a tough couple of months having to watch from the sidelines and be unable to help my team, teammates and you guys, the fans, to keep us in the Premier League.

"All we can say as players is we're sorry. You guys have been incredible all season and deserved more."