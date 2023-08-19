Highlights Tyler Adams expressed his desire to leave Leeds United for AFC Bournemouth.

A £23m deal (plus add-ons) has been agreed.

Adams' stance may have sped up negotiations between the two sides.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams made it clear that he wanted to leave the club for AFC Bournemouth before the two sides struck a deal, according to talkSPORT.

The Whites have already seen several key players leave Elland Road this summer, but many have only left on loan and this has reduced the amount of revenue they have been able to generate from departures.

Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Mar Roca, Max Wober and Jack Harrison have all sealed temporary exits and although that will allow the Whites to bring them back to West Yorkshire next summer, they could be limited in the amount they spend due to the fact they haven't generated too much revenue in sales.

Tyler Roberts and Rodrigo may have departed, but they didn't receive that much for either and the Whites may have already spent a considerable amount of their summer budget on Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow.

Thankfully for Daniel Farke's side, they have some assets including Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra that they can cash in on if they need to raise more funds, although they are currently reluctant to cash in on the former despite the Italian's desperation to leave.

Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth's negotiations for Tyler Adams

It previously looked as though the two teams were going to be locked in a bitter battle with the Cherries convinced they had triggered a release clause in time to bring Adams to the Vitality Stadium for £20m.

However, Leeds thought otherwise and this forced the south-coast side to engage in negotiations with the Whites.

But Adams' stance may have been crucial to this deal getting wrapped up so quickly, with the player telling Leeds that he wanted to make the move to the Vitality.

It has been reported that a £23m deal (plus add-ons) has been agreed and barring any last-minute disaster, it looks as though the American will seal his move to Andoni Iraola's side.

Did Tyler Adams take the right stance?

Leeds' opening three league games of the season has reinforced just how difficult it will be for the Whites to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke's side still have plenty of time to assert themselves as promotion competitors - but it will be difficult for them to secure a top-tier return if they don't strengthen considerably and remove bad eggs from their squad.

There were promising signs against West Bromwich Albion last night but they are a long way from where they need to be and that comes as no surprise considering how messy their summer has been.

Not only did it take a while for their takeover to be ratified, putting them at a disadvantage in the transfer market with their competitors already making moves, but they now have players who are pushing for exits.

A move to Bournemouth is probably appealing because of this reason and many others, with the Cherries having a good chance of keeping themselves afloat in the top tier beyond the end of the 2023/24 campaign when you consider the transfer business they have conducted.