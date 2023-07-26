Highlights Tyler Adams was one of the best players for Leeds United last season, impressing with his energetic performances in midfield.

Adams is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and is likely to miss the start of the season.

Leeds United are making it clear through their social media activity that they want to retain Adams, sparking hope among fans that he will stay.

Tyler Adams remains a player that Leeds United are desperate to retain in the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds' relegation from the Premier League has seen a number of last summer's recruits move on, initially on loan. Adams, though, remains for now and all the noises coming out of Elland Road are that the club want to show a statement of intent by keeping him as they look to arm Daniel Farke with the tools to win promotion.

How did Tyler Adams perform at Leeds last season?

Tyler Adams could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League

It was a dismal campaign for Leeds in the Premier League last season, where Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce all struggled to get a tune out of the squad.

Barring Rodrigo Moreno, Adams was probably Leeds' best player, impressing with his energetic performances in central midfield either side of starring as USMNT captain at the World Cup.

Adams, 24, played 24 times for Leeds in the Premier League. He missed only two of the first 26 games of the season and completed 90 minutes on 23 occasions - the only time he didn't play a full quota was when he was sent off in November's 4-3 defeat at Tottenham.

However, Adams missed the final 12 games of the season with a hamstring injury as Leeds sloped to relegation, winning just twice and losing eight of the games the midfielder missed.

What's the latest with Tyler Adams' injury at Leeds?

Adams is yet to feature for Leeds in pre-season and is still recovering from his hamstring injury.

Following a 2-0 defeat to Monaco on Saturday, Farke confirmed that Leeds would likely start the season without Adams and Jack Harrison (hip).

As quoted by The Athletic, Farke said: "Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back. They are still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season."

The indication from Farke was that it might be September before either are fit: "It’s a bit too early to judge when they will be back. I expect to perhaps be back after the first international break."

Since then, Adams has taken to his Instagram story (via @TotallyLeeds) to share a video of him running at Thorp Arch, labelled simply as: "Back soon."

After that footage emerged, there was quite a mixed response from fans.

Naturally, some are pleased to see Adams building up his fitness at Leeds, with the hope he will stay and even take over the captain's armband from Liam Cooper:

Others, though, just aren't convinced Leeds will be able to retain Adams.

Will Leeds retain Adams?

It remains to be seen, with relegation one factor and his injury another.

Nevertheless, the club have been very unsubtle in leaving Adams at the front-and-centre of some of their social media activity.

The annual media day took place yesterday, with Adams pictured on the first image posted to Twitter. He then featured prominently in the behind-the-scenes video Leeds posted.

Leeds' rather unsubtle approach to sparking that hope around Adams garnered the response it was destined for:

Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson are three of last summer's signings to already depart Leeds on loan. Weston McKennie wasn't retained after joining on loan in January, whilst another new year addition in Max Wober is edging closer to signing for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Adams isn't certain to stay at Leeds and has suitors like those that have gone before him. However, he's been quoted on the LADE OUT PODCAST as saying "it's a shame we didn't stay up" over the summer and added "we will get back there" to the Premier League, heightening fans' hopes the American can be retained.

Ultimately, the proof will be in the pudding with Adams on September 2nd after transfer deadline day.

An injury might turn out to be a benefit to Leeds, though, as they desperately bid to retain a player many think could be central to an instant Premier League return.