Tyler Adams has apologised to the Leeds United fans after the side were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Tyler Adams sends Leeds message

The USA midfielder joined the Whites in the summer, and despite the disappointing campaign, he was one of few to emerge with any credit, having impressed with his ball-winning ability and energy in the middle of the park.

Many feel Adams’ hamstring injury, which forced him to miss the final 12 games of the season, was key to the relegation, as they picked up just eight points in that period without the influential former RB Leipzig man.

Nevertheless, Leeds will be playing in the Championship next season, and Adams has taken to Twitter this afternoon to send a message to the support to reflect on what has been a difficult period for all connected to the Yorkshire club.

“It's not just been a tough few days reflecting on what happened, it's been a tough couple of months having to watch from the sidelines and be unable to help my team, teammates and you guys, the fans, to keep us in the Premier League. All we can say as players is we're sorry. You guys have been incredible all season and deserved more.”

Like many of the Leeds squad, Adams has already been linked with a move away from Elland Road, as it has been claimed that Erik ten Hag is a fan of the 24-year-old and could look to bring him to Manchester United.

Big summer ahead for Adams

Firstly, the support will appreciate the honesty of Adams here, as it will have been a very difficult and frustrating period for him, watching on as the side slipped down the table and suffered relegation. As he says, the support was there all season, but the players didn’t deliver when they needed to step up.

From Adams’ perspective, he could have a big decision to make this summer. You would expect there will be offers for him over the next few weeks, as he is a player who has the ability to play at a higher level. However, he is on a long contract with Leeds, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

For Leeds, keeping the midfielder would be a massive boost, as he could be a standout player in the Championship, although there will be an understanding that sales are required as they face up to life back in the Championship.