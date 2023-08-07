Highlights Youngster Archie Gray made an impressive senior debut for Leeds United, earning the Man of the Match award for his performance.

Gray formed a promising partnership with Ethan Ampadu in midfield, showcasing his talent and potential.

With limited options in central midfield, Gray has the opportunity to make a significant impact for Leeds this season if he continues to develop at his current rate.

Tyler Adams has hailed his fellow Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray following his senior debut for the club against Cardiff City.

Leeds United 2-2 Cardiff City

The Whites' first Championship campaign in three years got underway on Sunday with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff. New manager Daniel Farke saw Crysencio Summerville's added-time equaliser cap a comeback for Leeds from 2-0 down to draw the game at Elland Road.

The Bluebirds, also under the guidance of a new boss in Erol Bulut, had to withstand heavy Leeds pressure for much of the game, but two transition goals from debutants Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo had given the visitors a half-time lead.

A powerul header by Leeds' captain Liam Cooper early in the second half began the resurgence from the hosts, who dominated the ball throughout and missed several decent chances.

Just as it looked like Cardiff might cling on for a memorable victory on opening day, Summerville swivelled and smashed home superbly five minutes into time added on to spark wild celebrations at Elland Road.

The young 17-year-old debutant, making his first ever senior appearance, was handed the Man of the Match award for his display, and impressed at the base of Leeds' midfield next to new-boy Ethan Ampadu.

Gray and Ampadu impressed for the most part as a double-pivot partnership, which could prompt further opportunities for the England youth international in the coming games.

Gray only made his return to any kind of competitive action six months after his last outing during the back-end of the Under-21's campaign last season, due to two injury issues with his toe and then his ankle earlier in the year.

It doesn't seem to have stunted his development, with the youngster heavily involved during pre-season under Daniel Farke.

What's been the reaction to Archie Gray's Leeds debut?

Tyler Adams took to Instagram to congratulate the youngster following his impressive display, with Gray starting in Adams' absence currently.

Adams claims the 17-year-old is a star in the making:

Phil Hay spoke on The Square Ball podcast recently and outlined how impressed he was with the young duo of Ampadu and Gray in Leeds' midfield against Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, and wondered if Gray could play a key role for Leeds during 2023/24.

He said: "[Gray] looks like he's developing at a really quick rate, and there's the temptation with Gray now to start wondering if he could have quite a big impact on this season, and whether this might be a breakthrough moment for him.

"Physically and technically he looks fairly close to being ready. He's clearly got masses of talent as well."

Could Archie Gray play a key role for Leeds this season?

The family name itself speaks to his talent. He’s in good company as the grandnephew of Eddie Gray, with Frank Gray as his grandfather, and son of Andy Gray.

His time has now come and he could play regularly if he goes on a steep development curve and progresses rapidly, which he seems to be doing so far.

Leeds' dearth of options in central-midfield opens up the possibility of Gray breaking through in a big way at the moment. Ampadu, Gray, Adams, Darko Gyabi, and Lewis Bate are the current options for Leeds in the pivot roles.

His performance against Cardiff shows where he ranks in the pecking order at present, and rightly so.