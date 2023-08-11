Highlights Tyler Adams' move to Chelsea has fallen through, leaving his future uncertain.

Tyler Adams' return to the Premier League seems to have stalled.

The USMNT international certainly made his mark on the big stage after joining the North Yorkshire outfit last summer, after impressing in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

The 24-year-old made 24 top-flight appearances despite injury to be a shining light in an otherwise dismal season at Elland Road, their three-year stint in the Premier League coming to an end on the final day with 31 points not enough to save them from the drop.

Tyler Adams could be set for an immediate return to the Premier League

Adams was one of several US internationals to arrive last season, Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie both joining to a various degree of success to play under Jesse Marsch.

A return to the second tier has seen several Leeds stars already leave the club on loan this summer as they look to retain their value. Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen and Robin Koch are a few players to have already found new homes on a temporary basis.

Adams looked set to be the next departure however a recent development suggests otherwise.

What is the latest regarding Tyler Adams’ move to Chelsea?

According to Dharmesh Sheth of Sky Sports, Adams’ proposed move to Chelsea has broken down with neither side able to reach an agreement.

This comes after Chelsea had triggered his £20 million release clause with the move reported to have gone as far as medicals being planned for the new arrival, according to Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard.

It is likely Chelsea’s interest in other midfield targets Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia have played some role in the deal with either moves likely requiring a large financial outlay from the London giants.

What does this mean for Tyler Adams and Leeds?

A somewhat surprise development due to the advanced nature of the deal, Adams’ future remains up in the air and whether Chelsea will potentially return to this move is unknown.

For Leeds, keeping Adams would be a massive benefit with numerous senior players already out the door, keeping hold of someone of his quality would be a serious warning sign for the rest of the division.

In the meantime, it alleviates Farke’s concerns of bringing in new bodies after stating his frustration about contract clauses in existing members of the squad affecting his planning for the new season.

Speaking to Football.London, he said: “Honest and self-critical about the exit clauses. I know why there are clauses like this. Players need this when they negotiate. In my view: we don't sign these players if they demand it. 90% of players demand this.

"We should not do this. We are Leeds United. I want players who are fully committed to the full length of their contract without a thought for exit clauses. In the future, we have to ensure we are always in control of contracts."

If he is to return to the fold, he is a welcomed return to a squad decimated by injuries. While Archie Gray and Ethan Amapdu are quality options making up the base of the midfield, there is a lack of depth and not just in that position.

Crysencio Summerville and Liam Cooper are the latest to join the medical room with the likes of Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Cody Drameh and Stuart Dallas among a bloated injury list.

Returning from an injury himself which curtailed his season in March, Adams will be eager to return to the pitch and show what he can do and for now, his return will be in a Leeds shirt.