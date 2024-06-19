Highlights Marsch's Leeds reign was marked by player departures and poor form, leading to the team's relegation to the Championship.

Tyler Adams claims that Leeds United would have avoided relegation to the Championship if they had kept Jesse Marsch in charge.

The club's descent into the second tier had plenty of domino effects, especially for the players. A decent number left, some tried to leave but weren't allowed to, and others were pushed out the door by the new regime.

One of those that did leave was Adams. He'd been bought by the Yorkshire club for £20 million from RB Leipzig, where Marsch was the former manager, in the American coach's first summer in charge of the club.

Many of Marsch's signings were deemed surplus to requirements last summer, but few found permanent homes; most of them were loaned out for the 2023/24 campaign.

Adams was one of the few signings made under Marsch that the club actually wanted to keep. There was confidence and hope that they would be able to keep him, as per the Yorkshire Evening Post, but that's not how things ended up playing out.

He, alongside Whites teammate Luis Sinisterra, left Elland Road to join AFC Bournemouth. Leeds weren't able to convince him to stay and fight to return to the Premier League via the Championship. Instead, he elected to return there via the transfer market.

Had Leeds stayed up, they may have been able to hold on to the American midfielder. He believes that he and the team could have been fine had they kept his compatriot in charge.

Tyler Adams' Jesse Marsch, Leeds relegation claim

Speaking to fellow American Tim Howard, for the Daily Mail, Adams admitted that he feels that the new Canada head coach would have been able to steer Leeds to survival, again, if he'd have been given more time.

He said: "We were actually in a good position when Jesse got fired. I thought that if we just continued the way that we were going, we would have stayed up."

The midfielder also added that he wasn't fully aware of what to expect when he signed for the club, but that the decision to join Leeds was: "a no-brainer." He continued: "I honestly didn't really know what I was getting myself into. When things are going really, it's amazing - the best thing ever. But when things aren't going well…"

His time with Leeds didn't end in as lovely a way as he may have hoped, and the club's CEO, Angus Kinnear, has criticised him and Sinisterra for how they left, but he did talk about his good connection with the United faithful.

"It's a team and a city built off hard work, it's blue-collar," said the 25-year-old to Howard. "I resonate with those fans unbelievably well - to this day. Whether they say they hate me or not, I couldn't care less."

Leeds' form didn't indicate Marsch could be a saviour

Away at Brentford, on the last day of the 21/22 season, the American manager did help to keep Leeds up. There was optimism that things could turn round, with a full summer transfer window to work with. It just didn't though.

His final game as Leeds boss was a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest. That day, 5th February 2023, marked the three months since their last league win. That sort of form isn't going to send you anywhere but down.

His overall record as the club's boss wasn't fantastic.

Jesse Marsch's record as Leeds manager Games in charge 37 Wins 11 Draw 10 Losses 16 Points per game 1.16 Stats taken from Sofascore

If you were to take his points per game with the Whites and stretch it across a 38-game season, it gets you to a respectable, probably safe mark of 44 points.

Unfortunately that isn't entirely representative of the rut that Leeds were in when Marsch went. That form was sackable.