Following their relegation from the Premier League this summer, Leeds United have had to face the consequences of dropping down a division.

Not only is there a huge financial hit to take, but the club have lost and continue to lose some of their best players.

Already this window, there have been several high-profile departures, and with plenty of time left until the window slams shut next month, there could well be more to come.

One player in particular that is set to have eyes on him until that deadline is Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams.

The US international has been touted by many for a move away from Elland Road this summer, but things are complicated.

It was only last summer that Adams joined the Whites for a fee reported to be in the region of £20 million, signing a five-year contract that ties him to the club until 2027 in the process.

With all of the above said, below, we've rounded up the latest news surrounding the 24-year-old's future.

Tyler Adams wants to quit Leeds United

In the very latest reports over his future, reports have claimed that Tyler Adams is adamant that he wants to leave Leeds United this summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the USMNT player is keen to play at a higher level than the Championship next season.

After an impressive first season in the Premier League, Adams seemingly feels it is right to continue to play in a top league in Europe, sources in the report suggest.

Football Insider do stress, though, that the midfielder's current injury could complicate things for Adams as he looks for an Elland Road exit.

How bad is that injury? Well, fortunately, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided an update on Adams' fitness in recent days.

Indeed, Farke has ruled out Adams from being available for the start of the season, and has suggested it could be a little while before we see the USMNT midfielder back in action.

"Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back because they are still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season and they will definitely miss also [the] next weeks,” said Farke, via LeedsLive.

“It will last a few weeks, it’s a bit too early to judge.

“Once they will be back I expect them perhaps to be back after the first international break, but it will last a while so they have to work on the rehab. Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams, top-class players, top characters, are so important for us.

“Not easy for us to start without them, but that's reality."

It certainly doesn't sound like the Leeds boss is planning for life without Adams given his comments above.

Bundesliga clubs interested in signing Adams

Last but not least, an interesting revelation to emerge in recent days came courtesy of the same Football Insider report that claimed Adams wants to leave Leeds this summer.

Indeed, Football Insider claimed that Bundesliga clubs were interested in signing Adams this summer, although they did not name any specifically.

A move to Germany would, of course, see Adams return to mainland Europe having spent three years at RB Leipzig before making the move to Yorkshire last summer.