The future of Tyler Adams is currently up in the air as the transfer window comes into its final weeks.

The 1 September deadline looms large over all the clubs still looking to complete some last deals this summer.

Leeds United have been active in the market since appointing Daniel Farke as their latest manager.

The German has seen the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram all join his first team squad.

However, a number of departures have also happened at Elland Road in the last several weeks.

What is the latest news surrounding Tyler Adams?

Another high profile exit could be the loss of Adams, who is attracting interest from elsewhere just 12 months after signing for the Yorkshire club.

The midfielder featured 24 times in the league for Leeds last season, earning plenty of plaudits for his performances.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the US international…

Aston Villa decision

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are readying an offer for the Leeds midfielder.

Adams has a release clause that has become active following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

The 24-year-old is reportedly available for £20 million, which has caused Villa to consider him as a possible transfer target.

Tottenham’s pursuit of Douglas Luiz would open the door to add someone like Adams into Unai Emery’s first team plans.

Emery is keen to build a side capable of competing both domestically and in Europe following the club’s qualification for the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Could Tyler Adams sign for Chelsea?

Chelsea are another club that have shown interest in signing the midfielder this summer.

According to The Athletic, the Blues are preparing to step up their pursuit of Adams this week ahead of the Premier League season starting on Friday night.

Chelsea are looking light in midfield following the departures of several players in that area over the last few months, so a new addition is being sought.

Their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo have failed to progress, with Brighton asking for up to £100 million for the Ecuador international.

This has seen the London club turn their attention to signing Adams, while they continue to negotiate with the Seagulls for the 21-year-old.

Former goalkeeper Brad Friedel has claimed that a move for Adams would be a match made in heaven for Chelsea.

The American is excited by the prospect of the Blues signing his fellow countryman, and has even offered to drive him to Stamford Bridge himself if it helps get the deal over the line.

The 52-year-old has claimed that Adams would benefit greatly from working under new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

“If he has the chance to go to Chelsea and play with Mauricio [Pochettino], then I will go drive, pick him up and take him down,” said Friedel, via Sky Sports News.

“If he doesn’t get injured, then I think Leeds stay up.

“Incredible human being, first and foremost.

“He works harder than anyone I have ever coached in my life. He can play multiple positions.

“His best position is in the centre of midfield.

“Not tall in stature, but strong. Hard as nails. A leader.

“I can’t say enough good things about him.

“I don’t know what Chelsea is going to do, as far as negotiating the deal.

“But I know Mauricio Pochettino and how well he works.

“I know how Tyler works. And they could be a match made in heaven.”