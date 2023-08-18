Highlights Tyler Adams's future at Leeds United is uncertain as Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth have shown interest in the midfielder during the transfer window.

Bournemouth triggered Adams's £20 million release clause before the deadline, believing they have met the requirements to secure the USMNT international midfielder.

Adams is among the highest earners at Leeds, with an estimated salary of £55,000 per week, making it difficult for Leeds to retain him after his impressive performances last season.

The future of Tyler Adams at Leeds United remains up in the air as the transfer window draws towards a close, with both Liverpool and AFC Bournemouth credited with recent interest.

The midfielder hasn't been short of suitors throughout the summer, particularly from the Premier League. The Athletic previously claiming Aston Villa are "having a look" at the midfielder during the transfer window, as well as the The Daily Mail also revealing that Adams could be a target for Nottingham Forest this summer.

Manchester United have also held particular interest in signing the 24-year-old, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

However, the club most interested recently, was Chelsea. The Blues had agreed a deal to sign the USMNT captain earlier this window, before pulling out of the move at a very late stage and instead opting for Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion and Romeo Lavia from Southampton instead.

News that the deal had fallen through prompted interest from Bournemouth, and according to TEAMtalk, Bournemouth have triggered the £20 million release clause for Adams late last week.

According to Adam Leventhal of The Athletic, Bournemouth believe that they have met his £20 million release clause before the deadline passed, he said: "Bournemouth believe they met Tyler Adams's release clause on Monday by making a £20million bid for the USMNT international midfielder.Adams has a time-limited relegation release clause in the contract he signed with Leeds last summer."

According to a report from Phil Hay recently, Adams and Luis Sinisterra's release clauses have now expired and a legal battle may now ensue to ascertain whether Bournemouth got their bid in within the time frame.

Other interest has also emerged in recent days, with a report from 90min outlining that Liverpool are among the number of clubs weighing up a potential deal to sign the Leeds star.

Liverpool missed out on their two top midfield targets in very public fashion, with both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia opting instead to sign for Chelsea, leaving the Reds in need of alternative options.

How much does Tyler Adams earn at Leeds United?

Leeds haven't raised many fees for their players this summer, but have done major work on trimming the wage bill down from last season, with all of Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, Joel Robles, Adam Forshaw, Max Wober, Marc Roca, and Jack Harrison departing so far.

Adams' arrival from RB Leipzig last summer signalled that he would likely be a high earner at Elland Road, and according to figures taken from Capology, Leeds' defensive-midfielder earns around £55,000 per week.

Albeit, this figure is an estimate, and it is unclear how exactly relegation from the Premier League will have impacted on the deal, with Phil Hay of The Athletic reporting that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.

The 24-year-old only joined the Whites a year ago in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig. Adams signed a five-year deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

He impressed at the base of Leeds' midfield double-pivot last season, playing 26 times before an injury ended his campaign in February. His reputation in the top-flight last term may make it hard for Leeds to retain him this summer.

Is Tyler Adams the highest paid player at Leeds?

Adams' total gross salary per year is set at around £2.86 million before tax, which now places him as one of the highest earners at Elland Road.

Rodrigo and Harrison were the top earners at the club, but with both now departing, it leaves Junior Firpo, Luis Sinisterra, Georginio Rutter, and Patrick Bamford as the only players who earn in excess of £55,000 per week for the Whites.