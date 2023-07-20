Tyler Adams could be on the move away from Leeds United this summer, and the Whites should look to cash-in on the midfielder.

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, Aston Villa are "having a look" at the midfielder during the transfer window, as well as the The Daily Mail also revealing that Adams is a target for Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Daily Mail have also suggested that Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse is West Ham United's top target in the transfer window, to be paired with Dennis Zakaria or Adams.

The interest doesn't end there, with Football League World exclusively revealing that Adams has been a player Newcastle considered, too, prior to them completing a deal for Sandro Tonali.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the captain of the USMNT, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

With relegation comes many changes and a host of players are likely to depart Elland Road this summer, with many internationals still keen to play top-flight football within Leeds' squad.

It has been revealed by Football Insider that the West Yorkshire outfit may find it hard to keep hold of Adams this summer, as he desires to continue playing at the highest level and not the second tier of English football.

Who is Tyler Adams?

The 24-year-old only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig. Adams signed a five-year deal at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

The defensive-midfielder has good experience at the elite level, having played 75 Bundesliga games, as well as another 18 games in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League. Adams also has 36 caps for the USA.

He impressed at the base of Leeds' midfield last season, playing 26 times before an injury ended his campaign in February. His reputation and pedigree may make it hard for the Whites to keep him, but Hay has previously stated that Adams is "one of the players Leeds desperately want to retain."

However, even with the club's intentions to build the team around him, there is no guarantee of Adams remaining at Elland Road this summer. Hay added: "They think a midfielder with his character and tenacity is tailor-made to help lead a club out of the Championship.

"But at least one Premier League club is tracking him, and it won’t be a shock if someone tries to force Leeds’ hand."

Should Leeds sell Adams?

Despite the message from the club throughout the summer window so far consistently being that they intend to keep Adams, there is a rationale for selling the 24-year-old.

New signing Ethan Ampadu can do a lot of the ball-winning that Adams is capable of, meaning they don't need the pair as a midfield partnership in Farke's double-pivot.

Adams' upside is as a highly proficient ball-winner. He is tough tackling, aggressive and possesses a great engine in the heart of midfield, and that purpose is desired more when you're a Premier League club battling to survive and you see less of the ball in possession.

That isn't to say he wouldn't be a useful player in some ways in the Championship for Leeds, but when the onus is on you to dominate the ball in midfield, then the strongest part of his game is somewhat diminished.

Firstly, it's important to assess what Farke needs from a midfielder: possession, press resistance, and ball retention are all particularly pertinent to his system, which tends to have one holding player, who can act as the destroyer and recycle the ball. That could be Ampadu, and then one box-to-box player, who will break lines by carrying the ball and being more progressive and risky with their passing into the opposition's third.

Adams isn't poor on the ball, but doesn't bring much upside, either. Although he could carry fairly well next to Ampadu, he would not be the progressive, forward-thinking passer Leeds and Farke desire.

Due to his value to Leeds being not as great in the second tier as it was in the Premier League, and if Leeds can make their money back or indeed make a small profit on Adams, then cashing-in would not be the best thing for them and Farke, as opposed to attempting to build the team around him.

Ampadu will be more than good enough for Leeds, but they will need a more creative player alongside him, who looks to get forward more frequently than the Welshman, as his partner at the base of Farke's midfield. The funds raised by selling Adams should be put to signing a more dominant in possession and progressive central-midfielder.

He's one of the few players in the Leeds squad who has retained good value in spite of the club's relegation, and selling him could mean buying, perhaps a worse player overall, but a player more suited for Farke's system, and possibly one or two other players in other positions as well.

The incentive of spreading the funds around is one the club's hierarchy should not ignore, with Leeds also needing a more attack-minded number-eight or even an out-and-out number-ten in their team, too, which will cost a fair chunk to buy. Gus Hamer of Coventry City is one player who has been linked who could fill that role.

He isn't short of suitors, so finding a buyer would likely be easy, and his sale could be the smartest move the club could make this summer despite the noises coming out of them about keeping Adams at the present time.