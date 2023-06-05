Tyler Adams is being linked with a move away from Leeds United despite reports that Leeds will attempt to keep the midfielder.

That is according to Phil Hay of The Athletic, who claims he is "one of the players Leeds desperately want to retain" for the 2023/24 season in the second tier.

However, despite that desire to keep Adams, Football Insider are reporting that the Whites are going to "find it hard to keep hold of midfielder Tyler Adams following relegation to the Championship". In addition to that, it's also claimed that the 24-year-old "is keen to continue to play at the highest level".

Adams played 26 times in all competitions last season for Leeds, failing to register a single goal or assist, but was a key player for the Whites prior to his season ending injury.

However, he is interesting "at least one" Premier League team, according to Hay. Other reports are also linking him with a loan move away from the club this summer, according to Football Insider.

Adams is also a US international with 36 caps for his country, and he now captains the side.

How long is remaining on Tyler Adams' Leeds United contract?

Adams only joined Leeds last summer in a deal that was believed to have cost the club around £20 million from RB Leipzig.

The USMNT captain arrived on a five-year deal, meaning he is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2027.

That places them in a strong position in terms of negotiations with interested parties heading into the summer transfer window.

How much is Tyler Adams worth?

Despite that £20million move last summer, Transfermarkt value the defensive-midfielder at €20million, which is around £17.3million.

However, according to Bola Vip he has a £30million relegation release clause, which is now active after Leeds' return to the Championship was confirmed last week.

What is Tyler Adams earning in wages?

According to Capology, Adams earns around £55,000 per week at Elland Road.

Per year, Adams' gross salary is £2.86million, not including other potential bonuses.

That is slightly above the average weekly salary per player at Leeds, which stands at £45,208, with the Whites averaging £1,085,000 gross per week on wages.

Although, Hay has since confirmed for The Athletic that "Leeds are protected by significant clauses inserted into every player’s contract, which will see wages fall by a minimum of 50 per cent and maximum of 60 per cent" in the event of relegation.