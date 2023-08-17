The future of Tyler Adams at Leeds United remains up in the air as the transfer window draws towards a close.

There are still two weeks remaining for any deals to be completed, with Leeds likely to be involved in plenty of the action in the Championship.

One major deal that could yet take place is the departure of Adams from Elland Road.

The midfielder has a relegation-based release clause that is worth a reported £20 million.

This has led to intense speculation over where his future lies, with the midfielder currently on the sidelines due to injury.

What is the latest transfer news surrounding Tyler Adams’ Leeds United future?

The US international is yet to feature for Daniel Farke’s side this season as a result of his fitness issue.

Injuries prevented him from making any more than his 24 appearances in the team in the Premier League last year, which proved important in the club’s relegation battle.

Here we look at the latest transfer headlines surrounding the future of the 24-year-old…

Bournemouth decision

According to Teamtalk, Bournemouth have triggered the £20 million release clause for Adams.

The Cherries are looking to figure out a deal to convince the midfielder of a move to the Vitality Stadium this summer.

No agreement has yet been reached with the player, who has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Adams’ performances in the Premier League last year proved that he is capable of competing in the top flight, with his £20 million clause proving a tempting offer for top flight teams.

Liverpool interest

According to 90min, Liverpool are among the number of clubs weighing up a potential deal to sign the Leeds star.

Liverpool embarrassingly missed out on their two top midfield targets in a very public fashion, with both Moises Caicedo and Roméo Lavia opting instead to sign for Chelsea.

Liverpool will face competition for the signing of the 24-year-old should they opt to make a concrete offer for the former RB Leipzig player.

However, they will not have to worry about missing out on a third midfield target to Chelsea in a row.

Chelsea breakdown

Chelsea had agreed a deal to sign Adams earlier this window, before pulling out of the move at a very late stage.

The Blues instead chose to pursue Lavia and Caicedo, which made it impossible to continue their pursuit of the Leeds player.

The opening weekend of the new Premier League campaign showed that both Liverpool and Chelsea still need to upgrade their options in the middle of the park.

This led to both parties pursuing moves for the Brighton and Southampton stars respectively.

Now that Caicedo has been sealed, with Lavia soon to follow, Chelsea have opted to pull out of the race to sign Adams.

Brighton have also been linked with the American, with Roberto de Zerbi looking to bolster his midfield options following the sale of Caicedo to the London club.

According to CalcioMercato, the Italian is keen to add Adams to his squad before the window closes next month.