Two updates offered on potential timeline of Blackburn’s search for Tony Mowbray replacement

Blackburn Rovers will look to have Tony Mowbray’s replacement appointed in time for when the players return to training in mid-June with initial interviews concluded on Friday, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The Championship club confirmed at the start of the month that Mowbray would be leaving this summer and the manager role remains vacant despite links to a number of potential successors – such as ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal, former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke, Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, and Aston Villa assistant Michael Beale.

The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that there are now as many as eight candidates on Rovers’ shortlist and an extended interview process has been held.

Initial interviews were concluded on Friday, with a breakdown sent to the club’s owners, and it is understood that Blackburn will look to have their Mowbray replacement in place by the time the players return to the training ground in mid-June.

It may be even earlier than that, however, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting via Patreon that an appointment could be made next week.

Mowbray took Blackburn close to a play-off spot in 2021/22 but whoever steps into the dugout may struggle to emulate that next term with a number of key players out of contract this summer.

The Verdict

This is a promising update from a Blackburn perspective, with two separate sources suggesting that a new manager should be in place in the next fortnight or so.

They can’t afford to waste any more time bringing in Mowbray’s replacement given the uncertainty surrounding the futures of a number of their key players.

Rovers will hope that installing a new manager will convince a number of those to stay but it remains to be seen whether that will be the case.

It’s important that this doesn’t drag on too much longer and start to seriously hamper the club’s preparations for 2022/23.