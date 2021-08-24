Two tweaks Slavisa Jokanovic may consider making for Sheffield United’s Carabao Cup tie with Derby

After a 1-0 victory over Carlisle United in the first round of the Carabao Cup, Sheffield United face fellow Championship side Derby County in tonight’s fixture.

The Blades saw off League Two side Carlisle in the first round with a goal from Rhian Brewster in the 24th minute. Despite efforts from Carlisle, Sheffield United safely got through to the next round of the cup.

This evening they face Derby County who currently sit 14th in the Championship. Here we assess two tweaks Slavisa Jokanovic may be interested in making ahead of the tie.

4 – 4 – 2 formation

The Blades have struggled to find a formation and stick with it so far this season and have spent a lot of time shuffling around. They may consider a classic 4 – 4 – 2 formation for tonight’s game against The Rams.

As a team who have conceded seven goals so far this season, United need to be wary not to leave themselves open at the back. However, they have struggled to score goals too and leaving a single striker up top may be too isolating to allow them to convert chances.

Their opponents Derby County have scored as many goals as they have conceded this season and therefore it is likely to be a cagey affair. A 4 – 4 – 2 formation would give Sheffield United the option for players to drop back as well as advance up the pitch to provide service for the attack.

The side have lacked creativity so far this season but with a top two, balls over the top may be the way forward with players there to receive them and score.

Brewster and Sharp pairing

Strikers Rhian Brewster and Billy Sharp are the only two players with goals to their names for the Blades this season which should allow them to start up top for the side in tonight’s cup tie.

In the first round of the Carabao Cup, Brewster scored the only goal of the game after an initial Sharp effort that was saved by the Carlisle goalkeeper meaning the 21-year-old striker will feel a level of confidence to go out in the cup and produce the goods again. The mixture of a young striker and Sheffield United veteran Billy Sharp will allow the side to have fresh legs and experience, both qualities that are useful in front of goal.

As a front two, with good delivery coming in from behind them they may be able to convert chances for Sheffield United and give them the goals they need to see off their opposition and progress into the next round of the cup.