Two tweaks Mark Warburton could make ahead of their Carabao Cup fixture against Oxford

Mark Warburton saw his QPR side make a superb comeback in the lunchtime Saturday kick off as the R’s scored two late goals to salvage a point against Barnsley.

The Queens Park Rangers boss was disappointed with the performance of his side in the opening period of the game, a spell which saw them concede two goals and look very lethargic and sluggish. Warbs could tally their slow first half performance down to pure fatigue within the group, with QPR enduring two very tough away fixtures in the week prior to their meeting with the Tykes.

With a few first team regulars missing the Saturday game with slight knocks or illness, debate has set in among Rangers fans amid what the club should do in midweek against Oxford, Here we look at Two tweaks that Warburton could make ahead of the clash with Karl Robinson’s League One outfit…

Rest Chair and Willock?

One question that has been on the lips of many QPR supporters has been whether the club can compete as an attacking unit without the flair, drive and creativity provided by their two dynamic midfielders Chris Willock and Ilias Chair. Both have been standout performers thus far in the R’s campaign, with Willock especially beginning to gain nationwide recognition for his splendid performances.

Both are surely in need of some well earned rest after a hectic last 14 days, with Chair especially courted for a break after he missed the Millwall opener with illness, and therefore QPR must be careful about overusing the Moroccan pocket rocket.

The replacement that Warburton could use is fairly like for like in a stylistic fashion, advanced playmaker George Thomas like to take up similar positions to Chair, and is always making runs into attacking areas.

Thomas is yet to prove himself to QPR fans, and the opportunity to do so may present itself at Loftus road on Tuesday night.

Aaron Drewe in?

Another tweak that the QPR boss could make ahead of the Oxford fixture would be to hand a professional debut to young energetic left back Aaron Drewe. Drewe spent last season plying his trade in the National League South at Oxford City, and he could be inline to debut for QPR against their slightly higher ranked city rivals.

Drewe has been very impressive for Queens Park Rangers’ under 23 side, and also earned rave reviews from supporters of Oxford City last campaign, his communication and defensive awareness made him stand out for his age.

Lee Wallace was missing on Saturday due to a slight niggle, leaving Mark Warburton without a recognised fullback in the squad, thus opening the door for young Drewe.

Certainly good enough to start at this level, the tenacious fullback has more than earned his chance to play, and should this evening be his opportunity he will more likely grasp it.