Two things we’ve clearly learnt about Blackburn Rovers in the transfer window so far

In all honesty, it has been something of a quiet summer transfer window so far for Blackburn Rovers.

As things stand, the Lancashire club have made just two senior signings in the form of goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and centre back Daniel Ayala, although the unexpected and rapid rise to the first-team of 18-year-old Tyrhys Dolan – signed as a free agent from Preston earlier this summer – has also been a welcome boost for Tony Mowbray’s side.

But despite that relative lack of activity from Rovers in comparison to some of their Championship rivals, there is still plenty to take away from what the Ewood Park club have done in the 2020 summer market to date.

Here, we take a look at two things we have learnt about Blackburn across the course of the transfer window so far.

Exploiting the European market could become a regular occurrence

The signing of free agent midfielder Lewis Holtby following his release from Hamburg last season was the first time under Mowbray that Rovers dipped their toe into the European market, although it clearly seems it won’t be the last.

Mowbray has previously been keen for the club to strengthen with signings from overseas, and they did that with the first signing of the summer, with the aforementioned Belgian Thomas Kaminski joining from Gent.

The 27-year-old is already looking an inspired choice as Rovers’ new number one, and it seems there is a chance he will not be the only arriving from the continent in the next few days, with Greek youth international Antonis Stergiakis apparently close to a move from Bulgarian side Slavia Sofia to provide competition for Kaminski between the posts, while Norwegian left-back Haitam Aleesami has also been linked following his departure from French outfit Amiens at the end of last season.

Having the knowledge available to recruit those sorts of players can be a good thing for Rovers, given the increased range of targets it provides them with going forward, and if they all prove as successful as Holtby and Kaminski look like they could be, then that insight into the European market will be a big asset for the club going forward.

They will not be forced into agreeing to demands for any signing

Having seen no fewer than eight senior players leave the club following the expiration of their contract or loan deal at the end of last season, there was always going to be a need for some significant recruitment this summer.

Despite that, it seems that Blackburn will not simply be agreeing to the demands of any potential signings simply to get them through the door, if the deals do not suit the club financially.

Indeed, it was reported last month that having agreed a fee with a club for a defender – again from Europe – Rovers then backed out of the move with the player ready to travel to England for a medical, due to a late demand his agent.

Mowbray himself confirmed as much, insisting that the club will not be held to ransom by any agent looking to get a decent deal for themselves, even if it means missing out on a target who could prove useful for them on the pitch.

As a result, it looks as though Rovers will be playing things safe financially in the transfer market for some time to yet, which given the difficult situation clubs across the country find themselves in at the minute, is certainly not the worst stance to take, with remaining in business as a club surely a priority for the majority at this moment in time.