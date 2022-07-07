“Two things that should give us cause for potential concern” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit reacts to latest Terriers managerial news

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner has issued his verdict on the announcement of Danny Schofield as the team’s new manager.

The news comes following the surprising departure of Carlos Corberan on Thursday morning.

Schofield has been with the club learning his trade as a coach having played for the club from 1998 to 2008.

While Rayner believes that he led a wonderful playing career and enjoyed watching him play for the club, he is not over the moon with the subtext of his appointment.

On the face of it, the Huddersfield supporter would love to see the 42-year old succeed as manager.

However, he is sceptical that it will work out due to a combination of two factors.

But he is willing to give the former player a chance and believes that the picture will become clearer as to whether he is up to the task by Christmas.

“I loved him as a player at Town,” Rayner told Football League World.

“I thought he was a really good, exciting player. He should probably have gone on to have a better playing career than he did, given his abilities.

“He’s been at the club a while, working his way through the coaching system and on the face of it, clearly the club feels he deserves his chance.

“However, my concern is that actually his ties with the club and the fact that he’s worked his way up through the club means he is two things that should give us cause for potential concern.

“Which are: a cheap option and also an option that will potentially just do what he’s told and be something of a yes man for the upper hierarchy at the club, specifically Dean Hoyle and Lee Bromby.

“The fear is that he will just work with what he’s given and not express concerns in the same way it seems Carlos has about perhaps a lack of ambition in the transfer window.

“Time will tell, by Christmas we’ll know if he’s any good or not as a first team coach but currently very underwhelmed and disillusioned.”

Huddersfield finished 3rd in the table last season and performed well all campaign to earn a shot at promotion via the play-offs.

Expectations were that the team could perform that well again going into the new season.

But the sudden news of Corberan’s departure has rocked the club, with Schofield now left to pick up the pieces before the team’s first game on July 29 against Burnley.

The Verdict

This is Schofield’s first role as a manager in football so it will be a big test as to whether or not he is ready to take that kind of role.

Given there are key players who may be out the door as well, such as Harry Toffolo and Lewis O’Brien, this will be a very tricky situation for the Englishman.

This will see expectations lowered for the season ahead, which will be very disappointing for supporters.

It is also justifiable for Rayner to be sceptical of the appointment, with his concerns for the club very valid at this time.