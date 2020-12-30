Two Sunderland players who’ll surely be eyeing an exit as soon as next week

Sunderland are preparing for a big month in the January transfer window.

The Black Cats are struggling for consistency this term after winning just seven of their 17 fixtures so far.

While they’ve played a couple of games less than their rivals, the Wearsiders find themselves in 11th place in League One which means that they have their work cut out if they’re to secure promotion this term.

Signing players will be high on Lee Johnson’s agenda as the transfer market reopens, but if he’s to bring in new faces then it’s likely that he might have to move some players on.

But who could be eyeing a move away from the Stadium Of Light? Here are two contenders.

George Dobson

The midfielder has had a hugely frustrating season so far.

After establishing himself as a first team regular last term, the 23-year-old has been limited to just five senior appearances for the Black Cats this season.

While a permanent move away could be premature, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave on loan as he seeks regular first team football.

Have these 22 players ever featured for Sunderland’s academy? Test yourself with our quiz!

1 of 22 Lee Burge Yes No

Will Grigg

Things just haven’t worked out for Will Grigg at Sunderland.

The Northern Ireland international has failed to score in 12 appearances so far this term, while finding the net just eight times in 61 appearances since moving to Wearside.

It might be time for the striker to have a fresh start, however the question mark will be over which clubs are able and willing to match Sunderland’s asking price and the player’s wage demands.