Currently occupying seventh place in the Sky Bet Championship standings, Stoke City have started the current campaign brilliantly under the stewardship of Michael O’Neill, with the Northern Irishman appearing to be a great fit for the Potters in his first full season in charge.

With January on the horizon, the Stoke-on-Trent outfit will surely be seeking to tinker with their squad over the next month or so in order to fine tune their promotion bid as they seek to make their long awaited return to the Premier League after a few testing seasons in the second tier.

As well as brining players in, there is sure to be a few players on the club’s books that will be eyeing an exit in the not too distant future as the transfer window swings open once again.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Stoke City in 2020?

1 of 20 Did Stoke win an FA Cup game? Yes No

Here, we have devised a list of TWO Stoke City players who’ll surely be eyeing an exit as soon as next week…

Kevin Wimmer

The Austrian defender has seen his career stutter in recent years and will surely be seeking to put his nightmarish spell at the Bet365 Stadium to the sword as January approaches.

Originally joining the club back in the summer of 2017, Wimmer has gone on to only play 19 times for the Potters, underlining what a waste of resources the centre back has been for the club.

After taking in loan spells with first Hannover 96 and more recently Royal Excel Mouscron, it appears that the former Tottenham Hotspur man has no future with the club after failing to make a first team appearance for over two seasons.

Surely a move away in January for Wimmer would be the best for all parties as O’Neill seeks to cut his wage budget.

Moritz Bauer

Bauer is another player who finds himself on the periphery at Stoke and would surely be better off cutting his losses and leaving the club next month.

After arriving back in 2018, Bauer initially played pretty regularly for the club in the season that they were demoted to the Championship before then falling out of favour under Gary Rowett.

In more recent times the player has been shipped out on loan to Celtic, where he once again, failed to make a lasting impact for the Glasgow outfit.

Now finding himself in the club’s reserves, the right back will surely be seeking to put his Stoke City career behind him in January after making just 26 appearances in just under two years with the Potters.