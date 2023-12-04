Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke acknowledges the challenge of keeping all players happy, amidst numerous signings. (94 characters)

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that it's an impossible job to keep all of his players happy at Elland Road, making these comments to Leeds Live before their clash against Middlesbrough.

Despite parting ways with several first-teamers, either on loan or permanently, they brought in a number of players in their quest to secure a quick return to the Premier League.

The 49ers made a real statement of intent by doing this, but these signings have been to the detriment of some Leeds players who haven't managed to secure a decent amount of game time.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell are two players who would have been hoping to get the chance to shine following loan spells at Sunderland and Millwall last season.

Cresswell spent the whole season with the Lions. Gelhardt, meanwhile, only spent half the campaign at the Stadium of Light but played a big part in the Black Cats' promotion push in the absence of Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart.

What's the latest on Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt's situations at Leeds United?

Cresswell has seen his game time limited this season, with the central defender making just six competitive appearances this term.

Lately, he has found himself out of the matchday squad altogether, although that isn't a massive surprise considering the options Daniel Farke has at his disposal.

Liam Cooper is having trouble forcing his way into the starting lineup with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk starting together, so the chances of Cresswell securing a starting spot at the moment are slim.

Gelhardt has also struggled for game time this season, making seven appearances in all competitions.

He did score against Shrewsbury Town but with other forward options available including Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford, he hasn't been a key part of Farke's plans recently.

What should happen with Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt during the January transfer window?

With both finding themselves out of the matchday squad, the remainder of this season looks like a bleak period for the duo if they remain at Elland Road beyond the end of the January window.

Some people, however, will believe that they could be important if injuries and suspensions start to affect the team, with their presence potentially being needed if some of those ahead of them in the pecking order become unavailable.

Competing in a team that's looking to secure a top-flight return is exciting for a player, another reason why the pair could benefit from staying.

But they can't exactly enjoy it considering they aren't playing that much.

As well as this, Cresswell and Gelhardt can't rely on players becoming unavailable to win game time at this delicate stage of their respective careers.

Both need as much game time as possible if they want to give themselves the best chance of developing and fulfilling their potential, so they need to make loan or permanent exits from the West Yorkshire side.

They should be looking to push for these exits if the club isn't willing to listen to offers, however awkward it may be.