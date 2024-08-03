Highlights Youngsters showing promise, but Reading need quality signings for depth and experience in the squad before transfer window closes.

Freddie Ladapo could be a valuable striker addition due to history of success in League One, providing options in the forward area.

Nicky Cadden's skills in left-wing positions could address weaknesses in the team, complementing young talent with experienced play.

Reading need to make a number of signings before the summer transfer window closes.

Some of their youngsters have stepped up well in pre-season, including Abraham Kanu and Andre Garcia, both of whom look set to be valuable assets for the Royals in the future.

However, an injection of quality and experience is required to ensure the club has enough options in each.

Unfortunately, the club are still in the process of being taken over and until a sale is complete, it doesn't look as though the Berkshire outfit will be able to add any new players to their squad.

However, fans are retaining hope that Rob Couhig's takeover will be confirmed soon and if it is, that could give the Royals the opportunity to strengthen their squad ahead of the opening day clash against Birmingham City, which is set to take place in front of the Sky Sports cameras on August 10th.

With Ruben Selles' side facing a difficult start to the campaign, they need some players in as quickly as possible.

Below, we take a look at a couple of players that the Royals should be looking to recruit before their clash at St Andrew's.

Freddie Ladapo

Ipswich Town are unlikely to use Freddie Ladapo much during the 2024/25 campaign, following their promotion to the Premier League.

With Liam Delap arriving and other forwards potentially set to arrive before the window shuts, it wouldn't be a surprise if an exit is sanctioned for the forward before the end of August.

He didn't exactly enjoy the best 2023/24 season, failing to make much of an impact for Charlton Athletic during the second half of last term, but his record suggests that he can be a real asset in League One.

Proving to be key to the Tractor Boys' promotion at the end of 2022/23, he could be a real asset for the Royals, who could definitely benefit from another striker option.

Freddie Ladapo's 2022/23 campaign at Ipswich Town (All competitions) Appearances 53 Goals 21 Assists 2

There are no guarantees that he would start regularly in Berkshire, with Sam Smith doing extremely well next term, but he would probably be ahead of the likes of Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Jayden Wareham in the pecking order, with the former arguably playing better on the left at times last season and the latter still inexperienced at a senior level.

Another striker option or two will be needed in the forward area if the Royals are to give themselves the best chance of succeeding.

And if they can use the loan market to bring in Ladapo, that would be a real plus for them.

Nicky Cadden

Nicky Cadden was released on the expiration of his contract at Barnsley this summer.

This is a shame for the Tykes, who benefitted from having him at their disposal, having also seen him thrive at Forest Green Rovers before his move to Oakwell.

But this could present an opportunity for the Royals to get a deal over the line for the 27-year-old.

The left side needs more additions, both at full-back and in the wing position, two positions that Cadden can play in if required, though he has often operated as a wing-back.

The left-wing area was a clear weakness last term and with Cadden registering plenty of goals contributions in recent years, including two goals and five assists in the third tier last season, he could be a good player to have at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Some of the club's youngsters could step up to the first team, including Adrian Akande, but some senior experience on the left wing will also be important.