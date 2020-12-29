Two Sheffield Wednesday players who’ll surely be eyeing an exit as soon as next week

Sheffield Wednesday are on the lookout for another new manager heading into 2021, with Tony Pulis dismissed after only 10 fixtures.

It’s been a torrid start to the season for Wednesday. Up against it after a point deduction, but starting woefully too and staring relegation in the face.

Where Pulis’ successor comes from is anyone’s guess, but it has to be said that a new boss will bring new beginnings for a stale squad.

Do you love Sheffield Wednesday? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Owls that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 In what year were Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1847 1857 1867 1877

Others, though, will be surely looking for an exit in the New Year window.

We take a look at a couple of those here…

Elias Kachunga

Kachunga was picked up by Wednesday back in the summer, with the hope that he could spark the type of form that made him a hit at Huddersfield Town.

Ultimately, it hasn’t happened under Garry Monk or Pulis.

A new manager may, of course, open new doors for Kachunga. However, you wouldn’t be surprised to see him look to move on after such an uneventful start to life at Hillsborough.

Cameron Dawson

Under Monk, he was at the forefront of the goalkeeping plans. Competing with Joe Wildsmith and settled.

However, Keiren Westwood is back in from the cold, whilst Wildsmith has been his deputy.

Where that leaves Dawson is on the fringes.

Surely the goalkeeper will want a loan move.