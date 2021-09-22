Two selection dilemmas Mark Warburton faces ahead of QPR’s trip to West Brom after EFL Cup win

Queens Park Rangers were rocking in W12 at 10pm last night after throwing Everton out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

A to and fro game offered everything you could want from a cup-tie, with a fine penalty shootout to boot that was only decided on the 16th spot-kick.

Indeed, it was a fabulous night of football and now there are decisions to be made selection-wise by Mark Warburton as they travel to West Brom as early as Friday night.

Here are a couple of things he’ll at least be mulling over right now…

Austin from the off?

Charlie Austin had a brilliant evening against Everton with two goals and a penalty scored in the shootout.

Mark Warburton raised eyebrows naming such a strong side but it paid off and now we’ll see what impact that has on the game against the Baggies.

Austin will be eager to prove a point against Albion, of course, but will Warburton think it wise to play him from the off after a full 90 on Tuesday? He’ll surely be tempted.

Quiz: Are these 22 QPR stats real or fake?

1 of 22 QPR won 15 games in the Championship last season Real Fake

Luke Amos in?

It was great to see Luke Amos back in competitive action last night and he certainly looked back at home with him zipping about the pitch and firing balls into feet and popping it around the corner.

It might still be too soon to get him in against West Brom but Warburton will look at the energy he brought in the second half of the game yesterday and feel as though there’s a chance he could have an impact against the Baggies.

Certainly something to consider, though he may opt for the cautious route and that makes sense.