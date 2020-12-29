Two Reading FC players who’ll surely be eyeing an exit as soon as next week

Reading may have been unable to keep up their breakneck start to the season but their first half of the 2020/21 campaign has been hugely impressive.

The Royals are sixth as things stand and look set to challenge for a play-off place in what is Veljko Paunović’s first season in charge of the club.

But with January and the start of the winter transfer window just a few days away there are likely a few players eyeing a move away from the Madejski Stadium.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two players that will be eyeing an exit as soon as next week…

Omar Richards

The full-back has been fantastic for Paunović this term and been a factor in Reading’s strong start to the season.

Richards is out of contract in the summer and the fact that he hasn’t yet agreed a new deal indicates that he surely has one eye on the exit door in January.

It seems unlikely that he’ll be short of suitors either with Everton reportedly keen and both Crystal Palace and West Ham United linked in the past.

With the threat of losing him as a free agent in the summer a very real one for Reading, the Berkshire club may feel they need to cash in next month.

Michael Olise

The Frenchman has been brilliant this season, pulling the strings for Reading from central midfield and grabbing four goals and seven assists.

While a key role for a promotion-chasing Championship side is something few players would want to give up, the long list of top tier clubs linked with him will surely have left him eyeing a January exit.

Reports have suggested that AC Milan, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Liverpool, and Wolves are all keen on the 19-year-old, who is understood to have an £8 million clause in his current contract.

Staying with the Royals would by no means be a bad move for Olise but you feel he’ll be hoping for a Premier League move in the upcoming window.