Two QPR players who’ll surely be eyeing an exit as soon as next week

Queens Park Rangers are enduring a torrid season so far.

The Hoops find themselves in 19th place in the Championship after recording just four wins from 21 fixtures so far this season.

With the club just four points from the drop zone there’s a real feeling that changes could be needed in Mark Warburton’s squad.

The January transfer window is just around the corner and while incomings will be a priority, there’s also a couple of players who are likely to be pushing a move away from West London.

Here are two players who could be eyeing an exit.

Joe Lumley

The goalkeeper certainly faces an uncertain future at the club.

After falling out of favour at the club Lumley has been shipped out on numerous emergency loans to the likes of Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers this term.

With a contract that expires next summer it’s entirely plausible that the 25-year-old could move away from West London – whether it’s on loan or a permanent deal.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

The man who all the speculation of late has been surrounding.

The winger is attracting intense interest from both Rangers and Celtic, and with a contract expiring next summer it seems increasingly likely that he could be moving on.

Whether that means him being sold next month remains to be seen, but his situation is certainly one that needs to be resolved.