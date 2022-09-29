Two pros and two cons at Reading FC if they recruit 30-year-old following summer departure

Reading have invited centre-back Michael Hector to train with them and are keen on striking a deal with the Jamaican, according to yesterday evening’s report from the Reading Chronicle.

The 30-year-old has been a free agent since being released from Fulham during the summer, with his departure from Craven Cottage coming as no real surprise considering he spent the majority of last season behind Tim Ream and Tosin Adarabioyo in the pecking order.

In fact, he recorded just four league appearances and will be desperate to win more regular playing time elsewhere, with the Royals potentially able to offer him that.

This wouldn’t be his first spell at the Select Car Leasing Stadium if he was to agree a deal, with the player coming through their academy before impressing in the first team and even securing a move to Chelsea during the summer of 2015.

He was loaned back for the 2015/16 season – but didn’t move back to Berkshire permanently with the defender spending time at Frankfurt, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and the Cottagers since that temporary spell.

His potential return could be a real boost for Paul Ince – and we look at two pros and two cons to the club if they move to re-sign their former centre-back.

Pro: He will provide much-needed depth

With Scott Dann and Liam Moore out of action, you just feel the Royals are in need of another central defender if they want to continue operating with a back three.

Amadou Mbengue and Andy Yiadom are also available as options – but the former may be needed in midfield at times and the latter is potentially better-suited to being a right wing-back considering what he can offer in the final third.

With that and Naby Sarr still on the sidelines, the addition of Hector would be a big boost for a side that will be looking to improve their defensive record from last season.

Pro: He will help to provide a balance of youth and experience at the back

At this stage, the Berkshire outfit only have one experienced central defender at their disposal considering Dann, Sarr and Moore’s absence, with Sam Hutchinson often lining up with Tom McIntyre and Tom Holmes who are still in their early twenties at this stage.

Jeriel Dorsett may also be included in the first team next season and with the likes of John Clarke, Nelson Abbey and Louie Holzman all knocking on the door for a place in the senior squad, another experienced option wouldn’t do any harm.

You just feel that added experience would help to solidify a defence that has been very leaky at times already this term, with Sarr’s presence being missed against Sunderland.

Con: Lack of fitness?

Considering he has been a free agent since the end of last season, it would be a surprise if Hector was fully fit at this stage and it may take him a while to get up to speed.

Ideally, the Royals need him available now but his fitness could be a barrier to him being involved for quite a few weeks, though the EFL may take a while to ratify this transfer anyway.

You could argue this problem is likely to be the same for most free-agent defenders who are available at this stage – because many of those had also been released in the summer – though Sol Bamba has been training with Bristol City since then and could be a suitable option.

Con: Will he block the youngsters’ pathway to the first team?

Although he could provide that balance of youth and experience in the centre-back department, you have to wonder whether his arrival would block the progress of the likes of Clarke, Abbey and Holzman.

There’s every chance Hector will want a multi-year deal and considering the weak negotiating position the Royals are in, he may be able to get that on the condition he earns a lower salary.

With that, Sarr, Hutchinson, McIntyre, Holmes and Hector would all be available as options next year and there are no guarantees Ince or a potential successor won’t switch to a back four at some point.

This would limit Abbey, Holzman and Dorsett’s game time quite considerably, with Clarke potentially having the chance to establish himself as a viable left-back option in the senior squad.